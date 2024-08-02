Pentagon To Send Troops And Land-Based Firepower To Middle East Amid Iranian Threats

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directed a significant increase in U.S. military presence in the Middle East in response to escalating threats from Iran, the Pentagon announced Friday.

This strategic move includes the deployment of additional troops, ships, fighter jets and enhanced land-based missile defenses. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the U.S. would be reinforcing its naval capabilities in the European and Central Command regions with additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers, according to the New York Post.

Pentagon to deploy ‘land-based’ firepower and additional troops to Middle East to counter Iranian threats https://t.co/NnUmlo4dfE pic.twitter.com/hzyXIZGJFI — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2024

“[S]ecretary Austin has ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the US European Command and US Central Command regions,” Singh said in a statement, New York Post reported. “The Department is also taking steps to increase our readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defense.”

Tensions are escalating following the killing of key figures from Hamas and Hezbollah, raising concerns over possible retaliatory strikes by Iran and its allies. In response, the U.S. is deploying an additional fighter squadron to the Middle East and replacing the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group with the more advanced USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Israel Carries Out Targeted Strike Against Hezbollah Stronghold As Tensions Continue To Ratchet Up)

According to Singh, these “posture adjustments” by Austin are aimed at enhancing U.S. force protection, bolstering the defense of Israel and ensuring readiness for various contingencies, New York Post reported. Earlier in April, U.S. forces stationed in the Mediterranean Sea successfully intercepted numerous missiles and drones launched by Iran-aligned groups targeting Israel. With the Israel Defense Forces on high alert, the U.S. remains committed to de-escalating tensions.