‘That Gets Us Nowhere’: Peter Navarro Tells GOP To ‘Shut Up’ Over Personal Attacks Against Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump’s previous trade adviser, Peter Navarro, on Friday told Republicans to cease their attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris’ sexual past and her laugh.

Navarro particularly called out Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who has taken aim at Harris for her “cackling.” Navarro, on the “War Room” podcast, said offensive remarks hurt Republicans with women voters. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

WATCH:

“Do we get women when we call Kamala a slut or make fun of her cackle, Ted Cruz? We do not,” Navarro said. “Shut up. That gets us nowhere. Women, when they hear that crap, are resentful, particularly of old white men pulling that crap. Shut up.”

“When you do that, you turn precisely the voters off, particularly women, that we are going to need to win this election. Why not … point out how Kamala Harris owns every single one of the bad policies that Biden has put into place with her help?” Navarro also asked during the episode.

Trump and his campaign have also mocked Harris for her laughter, with the former president calling her “Laffin’ Kamala.”

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy also faced pushback from Fox News host Neil Cavuto for his harsh characterization of Harris.

“Many Americans think that the vice president is a little bit of a ding-dong,” Kennedy said. “That she’s not serious.”

“Well, this ding-dong, Senator, has risen in the polls. And I’m wondering if the strategy to focus on her laugh, or the former president calling her ‘nasty’ and ‘crazy’ really promotes that push to show she’s not up to the job. Does it look petty? Does it say, to judge her on this level, looks like a strategy that could backfire on Republicans?” Cavuto retorted. Harris is beating Trump by 16 points with women, while the former president is beating the vice president with men by 23%, according to a Quinnipiac University poll conducted from July 19 to July 21.

