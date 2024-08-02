Popular Comedian Says Trump Is ‘Incredibly Enticing’ As ‘Democrats Have Utterly Failed To Inspire’

Comedian Andrew Schulz said on a Friday podcast that he finds former President Donald Trump’s anti-establishment message alluring, while Democrat’s messaging has been uninspiring.

Trust in institutions, such as television news and Congress, remains at historic lows, according to a Gallup poll in July. Schulz on “The Brilliant Idiots” said Vice President Kamala Harris will struggle to defeat Trump because voters resonate with Trump’s messaging about fighting the establishment. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

“He’s very enticing, he’s incredibly enticing and I think that he’s enticing because I think the Democrats have utterly failed to inspire us in any way, shape, or form,” Schulz said. “And that burden is now on Kamala … who is someone who is not the nominee because of the democratic process … She has a huge burden to inspire and I think it’s nice to see somebody that is bucking the system especially when you feel the systems, you feel have left you down.”

Co-host Charlamagne Tha God chimed in to ask whether Trump is “still bucking the system.”

“It’s not about whether he is or isn’t; it’s the perception that he is. So, if you feel let down by the pharmaceutical industry and he’s out here questioning it, you’re like, ‘Ooh, I kind of like that.’ If you feel let down by the military-industrial complex with all these wars that we’re in and he’s like, ‘we’re going to stop these wars,’ you’re like, ‘Ooh, I like that,’ because you know if Kamala is in, we ain’t stopping no wars,” Schulz said. “That’s business.”

“The enticement comes from the facts that he’s calling out these institutions that have let me down and let Americans down, right?” the comedian added. “So, if you’re critical of institutions that I’ve lost faith in, then naturally, I’m going to be like, ‘Alright, that sounds kind of fire.’ And if the other candidate isn’t also critical of them, I start to go, ‘Wait a minute, are you just a shill for these institutions that keep letting Americans down?’ And I think that’s where a lot of people in the middle, especially, are.”

Journalist Katie Couric sounded the alarm about Democrats losing their grip on working-class voters during a Thursday podcast, saying they need to improve their messaging to regain them. Trump has consistently attempted to lure typically Democratic-leaning union workers with his populist trade policies and he has been reportedly making inroads with them.

Nearly eight in ten Democrats report they are pleased with Harris as the presumptive nominee, but only 71% of Democrats feel Harris can pull off an electoral victory against Trump, according to an AP/NORC poll released Wednesday.

