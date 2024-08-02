‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Reportedly Sees Masked Men Breaking Into Her Home

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland reportedly checked her security footage and saw two men in masks exiting her home Saturday.

Law enforcement sources said Hyland’s Los Angeles home was targeted by burglars just as the sun was starting to set. It was still daylight when the suspects smashed a glass window and gained entry into her home, according to TMZ. The famous actress was not inside her home at the time, but became directly involved in the situation when she received an alert from her home security system and watched the masked men walk out of her front door on the live feed, according to TMZ.

Hyland observed the masked robbers with her own eyes, even though she wasn’t physically at the scene of the crime.

Police were dispatched as soon as they were notified of the situation, but by the time they arrived, the burglars had already taken off, according to TMZ. Police proceeded to sweep the house to ensure there wasn’t anyone lurking inside, and were able to confirm that the residence was, in fact, empty of intruders.

It’s currently unclear if there were any items stolen from the star’s home, as Hyland will need to return to the area and carefully take inventory of her personal items before this aspect can be assessed. There was no word on the cost of the damage to her home, according to TMZ.

A description of the suspects Hyland observed on her camera feed has not yet been made publicly available. There have been no arrests made in this investigation, which currently remains ongoing. (RELATED: Fan Pretends To Be Maid In Attempt To Access Rick Springfield’s Home: REPORT)

Los Angeles has been plagued with a sharp increase in residential burglaries this year, with stars such as Marlon Wayans, Jonathan Tucker, Jada Pinkett Smith, Drake and Bhad Bhabie, coming forward to say they, too, were victimized.