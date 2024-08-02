Medics Rush To Assist As Olympic Swimmer Tamara Potocka Collapses Right After Race

Slovakian swimmer Tamara Potocká collapsed poolside Friday right after competing in the women’s 200m individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Potocká finished seventh in her race at La Defense Arena and successfully climbed out of the water before she suddenly collapsed on the pool deck, according to multiple reports. Medical staff immediately rushed to her aid and attempted to assist the 21-year-old athlete in crisis. They provided emergency, poolside medical treatment, including assisting Potocká with an oxygen mask.

Medics continued to provide on-scene medical assistance to Potocká for several minutes before they transferred her onto a stretcher and carefully carried her away to receive further medical care. The crowd cheered in an enthusiastic show of support as she was transported out of the building.

Slovakia’s team leader, Ivana Lange, issued a statement following the frightening incident.

“Tamara has asthma. This whole combination of nervous and physical tension while she did not have her inhaler immediately available to use contributed to the creation of this problem,” she said.

Lange provided an update on Potocká’s condition, but it was evident that more time was needed to assess her condition.

“She received oxygen and necessary medication, her condition is constantly monitored,” Lange said, according to the Guardian.

“A few minutes ago, the doctor told me that she must be monitored for several more hours.”

A Slovakian official also noted that Potocká did not have an inhaler with her in the arena.

Venue officials released another update later Friday, saying Potocká was conscious and receiving further medical care.

The swimming heats were delayed for about 10 minutes before the Olympic event resumed as scheduled.

Canada’s Summer McIntosh qualified fastest in the individual medley. Potocká finished 23rd and was eliminated from the competition.