REPORT: Slew Of A-Listers In Talks For ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

A whole host of A-listers are reportedly “in talks” for the first real “Yellowstone” spin-off as Matthew McConaughey seems to have disappeared.

“Suits” star Patrick J. Adams is the latest Hollywood heavy-hitter to see himself swirling around the “Yellowstone” university, according to a Deadline report published Thursday. The outlet claims Adams is expected to join the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell in the potential future spin-off of the flagship Taylor Sheridan show, for now known as “2024.”

“2024” was originally rumored to come after the conclusion of the original “Yellowstone” series, toward the end of this year. McConaughey was in pretty public talks about joining the series, taking over as lead where Kevin Costner (who plays John Dutton) utterly bailed, failing himself, fans, cast and crew alike. But apparently McConaughey was asking too much for the role, stalling development.

The only details we have on “2024” is that it’ll continue “the exploration of the Dutton family dynasty past and present with new locations and characters, as well as some crossover characters.”

TVLine claims the new series will be called “The Madison” and follows a woman called Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City to live in Montana after her husband and brother-in-law die in a tragic plane crash. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Makes Huge Announcement On Future Of Show, Kevin Costner And Next Spinoff)

In a heartbreaking flashback scene in “Yellowstone,” we watched Dutton comfort his father in his dying hours as he cried over the loss of his wife and how much he misses her and Dutton’s brother. Brother? What brother?

This storyline has yet to play out, so could it be that Dutton’s brother is married to whomever this Clyburn lady is (Pfeiffer?) and he and his brother both die in a plane crash? I don’t know how that would work with Costner’s contractual clause for an honorable death. But if anyone can write it, it’s Sheridan.

Production on this mystery series is set to start later in August ahead of a 2025 premiere. However, none of the stars are signed on yet. So I guess we’ll have to wait and see.