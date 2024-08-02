There’s A Lesson To Learn From The Turkish ‘Hitman’ Who Raw-Dogged His Way To Silver

Turkey sent what appeared to be a hitman to the 2024 Summer Olympics, and without any fancy gear, the pistol shooter nabbed a silver medal.

Social media users have likened Yusuf Dikec to a stone-cold hitman straight out of a Netflix spy thriller — it’s hard not to disagree. There’s even a decent chance he’s a legit assassin who has taken out targets for his government. The chic glasses, the impassive face, the salt-pepper hair, the casual hand in the pocket. No virgin lens to avoid blur and boost precision; no ear muffs to protect from noise. This is a chad professional. And unlike the South Korean matrix Olympian (who’s pretty badass in her own right), Dikec raw-dogged it. (Click HERE to sign up for Mr. Right’s weekly newsletter)

In Olympic shooting, they use equipment like: > A lens to avoid blur

> A lens for better precision

> ear protectors for noise Then a Turkish guy (Dikeç) came and won a silver medal with just a pair of GLASSES. pic.twitter.com/tobbeIifiS — Turkish Archives (@TurkishArc) July 31, 2024

There’s a deeper lesson in Dikec’s success in the Olympic shooting ranges and rainy shipyards of Bulgaria. In a world that’s constantly trying to optimize everything, from exercise to dating, raw dogging it without the trappings of modern technology will feel like a huge relief. What can be, burdened by what has been. Yes, the old-school ways are the best ways, even if they seem like impediments.

To wit, I always play better when I raw dog it on the course. No golf spikes, just my black high-top Vans. No golf glove, just my calloused hands. No country music or Rolling Stones, just the sound of the breeze and the flush whack of my long irons. Sure, I toss in an upper-decky and crack into an ice-cold domestic at the turn. But I’m not using a laser rangefinder to get a precise distance to the pin and overanalyzing the wind speed.

i like raw doggin it on the course. no golf spikes, just vans. No golf glove, just my calloused hands. No music, just the sound of flush iron shots — Mr. Right (@mrrightdc) July 27, 2024

It’s not just sports. Life in general is better when you raw dog it. Life is better when you enjoy the beautiful sunset in the moment instead of whipping out your phone to take a pic for your Instagram story. Talking to girls is better when you cold-approach them as a total stranger with no rehearsed pickup lines. Writing is more fun when you don’t outline and just let it rip.

So as the summer comes to a close, raw dog it like the Turkish hitman. You’ll have more fun, and feel more human.

