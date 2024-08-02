CNN chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny said on Friday that Democrats’ feelings about former President Donald Trump unified them in approving Vice President Harris as their presumptive nominee without backlash.

Harris secured enough delegates on Friday to garner the Democratic Party’s nomination to be President during a virtual roll call process organized by the Democratic National Committee, with nearly no primary voter approval. Zeleny, on “CNN News Central,” said even President Joe Biden voters he spoke to in Michigan made no mention of “a coronation” because of Trump unifying the party. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Activists Are Trying To Keep Harris From Tapping Shapiro As Veep, Critics Claim Due To Anti-Semitism)

WATCH:

‘He Has Unified The Democratic Party’: CNN Correspondent Says Feelings For Trump Made Dems Accept Harris ‘Coronation’ pic.twitter.com/9HjGLZH4pf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 2, 2024

“I was in Michigan this week talking to a lot of voters and there was no talk of a coronation, even among Joe Biden super fans,” Zeleny said. “And the reason for that is Donald Trump. He has unified the Democratic party.”

“What is happening now is Democrats look more like Republicans in Milwaukee a couple weeks ago,” he added. “They seem unified, which is not normally how this party has been, certainly in terms of policy and things, but I have not really picked up any whiff of talk of coronation. Privately, perhaps by some people who might have thrown their hat into the ring, but … there’s no one else on the ballot. That happened in an instant that Sunday.”

Progressive Wisconsin voters on MSNBC recently voiced their disapproval with the process leading to Harris becoming the de facto Democratic nominee, but said they would vote for her to be president anyway.

“I feel activated. I don’t like the process either. This whole, we started the conversation with like there are people behind closed doors and curtains making the decisions for us, and it’s supposed to be a process,” a female voter said. “We’re supposed to be part of it. So that part I don’t like on principle. That being said, she’s the vice president, and we’re late in the game, and therefore we would’ve elected her into office by electing Biden, and therefore she’s there.”

“She would have been president had he went to office and something happened, God forbid,” she continued. “I think what she brings is fresh. She was in office for four years. So she might not have the network, but she knows the network. She knows who the players are.”

Former President Bill Clinton adviser Doug Schoen also recently asserted that he has issues with how Harris became the de facto nominee.

“I have trouble with the process that was put in place to very quickly rubber stamp her nomination. No mini primary, no open convention,” Schoen said. “Basically, the deal was done in 48 hours. I have a problem with that.”

Harris secured 844 votes during her 2020 Democratic presidential primary run, winning zero delegates in the process, according to election data.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.