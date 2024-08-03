Sports

5-Year-Old Killed, Another Child Injured After Bounce House Goes Airborne At Maryland Baseball Game

Ralph Lauren Picnic in aid of Sargent's Cancer care for children

Image not from story (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Entertainment And News Reporter
Font Size:

A 5-year-old child died Friday when a bounce house was swept into the air by a sudden gust of wind during a baseball game in Maryland, ABC News reported.

An incident at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland resulted in the death of a 5-year-old boy and left another child injured, according to ABC News. The children were reportedly playing in a bounce house located in the right field stands during a baseball game between the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the York Revolution. A sudden gust of wind subsequently lifted the bounce house 15 to 20 feet into the air, according to the outlet.

Charles County officials stated the incident occurred around 9:21 p.m., prompting stadium officials to immediately call 911, according to the outlet. The bounce house briefly went airborne — causing the children to fall out — before it landed on the field, the outlet reported. (RELATED: 1-Year-Old Girl Killed After Mom Allegedly Runs Her Over Accidentally)

Emergency medical services (EMS) crews, baseball team trainers and volunteer first responders reportedly immediately rushed to help the children. The 5-year-old from La Plata, Maryland was transported to Children’s Hospital and later pronounced dead, ABC News reported. The second child reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Reuben B. Collins, the Charles County Government Commissioner President, expressed his condolences.

“We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time,” Collins said in a statement, ABC News reported. “We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care.”

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on X (previously known as Twitter), that Saturday’s game had been postponed and that the organization is praying for families, players, and fans affected by the event.