5-Year-Old Killed, Another Child Injured After Bounce House Goes Airborne At Maryland Baseball Game

A 5-year-old child died Friday when a bounce house was swept into the air by a sudden gust of wind during a baseball game in Maryland, ABC News reported.

An incident at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland resulted in the death of a 5-year-old boy and left another child injured, according to ABC News. The children were reportedly playing in a bounce house located in the right field stands during a baseball game between the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the York Revolution. A sudden gust of wind subsequently lifted the bounce house 15 to 20 feet into the air, according to the outlet.

A tragic story in Charles County, Maryland. A 5-year-old La Plata boy died after falling out of bounce house, propelled 15-20 feet in the air by a large wind gust. Happened during last night’s Southern Maryland Blue Carbs game. A second child hurt will survive. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/etGuvBowwo — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) August 3, 2024

UPDATE:

More information is now available about the incident at the Blue Crabs Stadium in Waldorf, Charles County, Maryland.

Local media report that a bounce house has been blown over and at least one person has been flown to hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/yAaDWxNGzL — FlashFeed (@FlashFeed365) August 3, 2024

Charles County officials stated the incident occurred around 9:21 p.m., prompting stadium officials to immediately call 911, according to the outlet. The bounce house briefly went airborne — causing the children to fall out — before it landed on the field, the outlet reported. (RELATED: 1-Year-Old Girl Killed After Mom Allegedly Runs Her Over Accidentally)

Emergency medical services (EMS) crews, baseball team trainers and volunteer first responders reportedly immediately rushed to help the children. The 5-year-old from La Plata, Maryland was transported to Children’s Hospital and later pronounced dead, ABC News reported. The second child reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Tonight’s game (8/3) has been postponed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and the Southern Maryland community. pic.twitter.com/0LdglDpv6v — Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (@BlueCrabs) August 3, 2024

Reuben B. Collins, the Charles County Government Commissioner President, expressed his condolences.

“We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time,” Collins said in a statement, ABC News reported. “We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care.”

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on X (previously known as Twitter), that Saturday’s game had been postponed and that the organization is praying for families, players, and fans affected by the event.