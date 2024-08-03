US Embassy Issues Urgent Security Alert, Warns Citizens To Flee Ahead Of ‘Emergency Situations’

The U.S. embassy in Lebanon issued a warning to American citizens on Saturday to leave the country ahead of possible “emergency situations.”

The security alert recommended U.S. citizens in Lebanon make plans to leave or prepare to “shelter in place for an extended period of time.” The alert comes as the country anticipates a retaliation effort from Israel following a missile attack from Lebanese-based Hezbollah terrorists that killed 12 children on July 27.

“We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route,” the embassy alert reads. “We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period of time.”

Several airlines have suspended or canceled flights to the country, however commercial options are still available, according to the alert.

“We recommend U.S. citizens develop a crisis plan of action and leave before a crisis begins,” Rena Bitter, U.S. assistant secretary of state for the bureau of consular affairs, said in a video posted to the U.S. Embassy in Beirut X account on July 29.

A reminder to U.S. citizens in Lebanon to enroll in STEP and other preparedness recommendations to keep you and your loved ones safe. A message from Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter.@TravelGov pic.twitter.com/OZNugd0bCc — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) July 29, 2024

The Israeli Defense Forces launched a targeted attack against Hezbollah in Beirut on Tuesday. (RELATED: Israel Strikes At Hezbollah Commander Behind Murder Of Children, IDF Says)

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have risen in recent months since Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which left at least 1,200 dead. Hezbollah has reportedly backed Hamas and its Lebanese strongholds border Israel.

