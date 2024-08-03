CARRIE LUKAS: Kamala Harris’ Anti-Women Agenda

During the “White Women: Show Up for Kamala Harris” Zoom call, actress Connie Britton described the joy created by supporting the vice president: “Have you seen Kamala glisten in the brilliance and shine of her true power and leadership? And what does that feel like? Feels like self-love.”

Women, prepare to be pounded with messages that we must support Vice President Kamala Harris not only because — as the seemingly never-ending Kamala campaign hype-reel shows — she’s giving, she’s girl boss, she’s brat. But also because supporting Kamala Harris makes you girl boss and brat, by embracing this campaign’s vibes.

Yes, this candidate for president is being sold like my twelve-year-old’s favorite overpriced, celebrity-endorsed make-up line on YouTube, and has just as much substance. Voting-age Zoomers, undoubtedly, will soon recognize that the tactics are insulting and embarrassing to everyone involved.

Serious women helping to decide the direction of the country recognize that our country and the next president face enormous challenges. The Biden administration has witnessed the outbreak of war in Europe and, after providing billions in funding to Iran, the outbreak of the most serious conflict in the Middle East in a decade. We have an economy where it is increasingly hard for people to afford basic living expenses, much less get ahead. We have rampant illegal immigration, which is stressing city infrastructure and a soft-on-crime culture that makes residents, particularly women, feel unsafe. (RELATED: CARRIE LUKAS: This Mother’s Day, Let’s Reclaim Our Power)

Even the claim that women should somehow be hyped about the breaking of the most iconic glass ceiling is really awkward and undermined by the Harris-Biden administration’s legacy.

What does it even mean to be the first woman president after all? Women-of-the-Year awards can now be handed to men identifying as women, and how do we know that none of the 46 previous presidents were not secretly hiding an alternative identity? Shouldn’t we use more inclusive language like the first “person with a uterus” elected president? Celebrating the triumph of a “woman” based on her biological sex seems awfully binary and offensive to LGBTQI+ sensibilities.

Certainly, this has been the take of the Biden administration, which has ruthlessly gutted protections for women to make way for men. Start with Title IX, the law passed more than 50 years ago to ensure women have equal access to educational opportunities. Vice President Harris allowed this law to be rewritten to replace biological sex with gender identity, which means schools will be required to treat any male student who claims to identify as female as a woman. (RELATED: CARRIE LUKAS: The Break Moms Need)

Women, including sexual assault survivors, who don’t want to have to undress next to naked men in their locker rooms are already being told they are the problem, to get over their hang-ups and not to complain. Women athletes are told they are bad sports — or worse, bigots! — if they complain when their spot on the team is taken by a 6-foot-2, male-bodied athlete. It is far worse for female inmates, who are bracing as this belief system is imposed on the incarcerated population. Inclusion and kindness now demands that the male convicted rapist must be allowed to live in the women’s prison. Never mind what this means for the terrified female inmate population.

This is the regime of Biden-Harris. Is that brat? Is that girl boss? No, it is cruel and reveals a dogmatic allegiance to a radical belief system that lies at the heart of what really plagues our country. The war on biological sex is a symptom of the war on common sense and normalcy. It may play well on TikTok, but it really won’t play well when championed by the leader of the free world on the world stage. Americans, including young women, know this and are not going to buy this vacuous sales job for long.

Carrie Lukas is the president of Independent Women’s Forum (iwf.org).

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.