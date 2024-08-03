Morgan Wallen’s Concert Interrupted By Man Who Allegedly Made ‘Terroristic Threat’

Authorities arrested a man Friday at Morgan Wallen’s concert in Kansas City after the man allegedly made a “terroristic threat,” the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a press release.

Authorities arrested Aaron Brown of Winchester, Illinois during Wallen’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium after allegedly making a threat on social media, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. The threat led to a 40-minute delay in the music event, according to officials.

“An Illinois man has been charged with a felony after he threatened on social media to shoot two individuals at a concert Friday night at Arrowhead in Kansas City, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today,” the statement reads.

“Aaron Brown of Winchester, Ill, faces a Class E felony of Making a Terroristic Threat in the 2nd Degree. According to court records, Kansas City police detectives and intelligence analysts in the Kansas City Fusion Center working at GEHA field at Arrowhead on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, officers were monitoring threats at a planned concert when they observed on X (Twitter) a threat against two individuals, who were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, were present at the event.”

Prosecutors initially requested a $250,000 cash bond for Brown, but he was ultimately held on a $15,000 bond, the press release states. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Sets New Record, Surpasses Taylor Swift)

The event also drew attention due to the presence of Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, who appeared with Wallen as he exited the dressing room, according to Variety.

