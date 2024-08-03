Video Captures Dramatic Rescue Of Worker Swept Away By Rushing River Waters

A fire department in central Wisconsin carried out a dramatic rescue of a park employee whose vehicle was swept away by rising river waters Thursday, video shows.

A video posted to Facebook by the Richfield Rural Fire Department (RRFD) shows the first responders’ successful efforts to save a 64-year-old Wood County employee whose truck had reportedly been swept away as he attempted to close the North Wood County Park’s gates. The employee’s actions were to keep vehicles away from the Yellow River, which overflowed its banks due to heavy rain, the fire department said in a press release.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, the RRFD and eight other agencies dispatched rescue teams to save the employee who was trapped in his almost totally submerged truck, the press release states. (RELATED: Video Shows First Responders Rescue Woman From Surging River)

Swift Water Rescue personnel used specialized rope lines and a Rapid Deployment Craft (RDC) to reach the trapped worker before placing a personal flotation device on him and towing him to shore, the video shows.

Once situated on safe ground, the park employee was evaluated by medical personnel and released, according to the press release.

The “very complex swift water rescue,” which took about two hours to complete, “was executed seamlessly resulting in a successful rescue with no injuries being reported,” the RRFD said in its statement.

Fire officials reminded residents that since central Wisconsin was currently experiencing high rising waters, it was important to “stay clear” of potential flood areas “because more than 50% of flood related deaths are due to someone driving or walking in flood waters,” the statement reads.

The National Weather Service reported local areas received 0.52 inches of rain Thursday, FOX11 reported.