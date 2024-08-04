Frontier Airlines Pilot Arrested Aboard Aircraft Prior To Departure

A Frontier Airlines pilot was arrested aboard an aircraft Saturday before departure at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, CBS News reported.

Houston police handcuffed and removed Seymour Walker, 45, from Flight 3195 just ahead of its scheduled departure to Dallas, according to CBS News. An arrest warrant had been issued for the pilot accused of assault involving family violence, the outlet reported. The incident reportedly took place around 4 p.m., as passengers were boarding the aircraft.

A Frontier Airlines pilot at George Bush Airport was arrested on Thursday for a warrant before the flight was scheduled to took off for Dallas-Fort Worth, according to Storyful. https://t.co/KhRnkTMYbg — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) August 3, 2024



Texas law enforcement officials boarded the aircraft at a specific gate after all passengers deplaned and took Walker into “custody without incident,” according to the outlet, citing police. Frontier Airlines confirmed the incident and subsequent disruption in a statement to CBS News. (RELATED: REPORT: Two Pilots Fell Asleep On Flight, Prompting Officials To Ready Fighter Jets To Intercept Plane)

“The activity occurred prior to the start of boarding for Flight 3195 scheduled from IAH to Dallas Forth Worth (DFW). A replacement crew member was not immediately available and therefore the flight was canceled,” Frontier Airlines said in a statement, CBS News reported.

The airline provided affected passengers with options for a full refund, a credit for future travel or a seat on the next available flight, according to CBS News. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also weighed in on the incident.

“Airlines report incidents such as this to the FAA office that oversees them, and we investigate all pilot-related issues,” the FAA said in a statement, CBS News reported.