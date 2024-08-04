Dem Senator Says Harris’ Policy Reversals Show She’s ‘Human,’ Claims ‘No Concerns’ Of Flip-Flopping

Democratic California Sen. Laphonza Butler said Sunday on CNN that Vice President Kamala Harris’ multiple policy reversals show she’s “human,” claiming there are “no concerns” of her continuing to flip-flop.

During the “State of the Union” show, CNN host Dana Bash brought up Harris‘ policy reversals on issues such as defunding the police, illegal immigration and medicare. Bash asked Butler what voters should “think” about Harris’ policy changes, to which the Democratic senator responded the Vice President is a “human” who “learns new things” every day before.

“I think that voters should think that she’s a human being who learns new things every single day and has the ability to take the time and effort to hear the concerns of all people. I think that they should be certain that she is a fighter and a leader who’s going to do the work on their behalf to ensure that there is an economy that ensures that no one is left behind,” Butler said.

“That there is a climate that we’re going to continue to address the climate crisis in a way that ensures that there is an earth here for young people and for next generations of leaders,” Butler continued. “I think that they should absolutely believe that she is a leader who cares about people and who’s going to put them first as she has done her entire career.”

Bash continued to question Butler, asking if she had concerns over Harris “flip-flopping,” before the Democratic senator pushed back to state Harris has “been consistent in her values.” (RELATED: Team Harris Swears Kamala Won’t Kill Fracking, But Will Anyone Believe Them?)

WATCH:

“No, no concern about flip-flopping. This is a part our — country changes every single day. The conditions of our country changes every single day. The vice president has been consistent in her values and there are lots of different ways to solve the challenges that are in front of us,” Butler said. “We’ve got to make sure that we have a candidate who is listening and a candidate who — and a leader who frankly, again, puts the people first.”

In Harris’ first run for presidency in 2020, the then-California senator endorsed an onslaught of left-wing policy positions including issues such a ban on fracking, mandatory federal gun buybacks and abolishing private health insurance. However, since becoming the party’s new presumptive presidential nominee after Biden’s ended his reelection bid on July 21, Harris and her team appear to be attempting to clarify she’s reversed on several of the issues.

Kamala Harris’ national campaign co-chair, Mitch Landrieu, was pressed last week during a CNN interview on Harris’ flip-flop stance regarding defunding the police, to which he claimed that her “actions indicate that she wants to fund the police, but she wants to do the other things as well because both of them together will create safety on the streets of America.”

