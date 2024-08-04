‘The Worst One’: Shermichael Singleton Reveals Which Running Mate Pick Could Hurt Harris’ Campaign

CNN political commentator Shermichael Singleton revealed Sunday why he believes Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro could potentially hurt Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign if chosen as her running mate.

Singleton appeared on “State of the Union” to discuss Harris‘ running mate shortlist, as the vice president is reportedly hosting final meetings with candidates. The CNN commentator called out Shapiro as potentially “the worst” choice Harris could make due to the effect it could have on her chances of winning Michigan. (RELATED: Rep Jamaal Bowman Endorses All Likely Harris Running Mate Contenders Besides Josh Shapiro)

“I want to touch on the Shapiro issue. I think out of all of the possibilities, he would potentially be the worst one if I’m looking at Michigan. You’re seeing a resurfacing past —” Singleton began.

“Worse for Democrats or for Republicans?” CNN host Dana Bash jumped in.

Singleton continued to state how Harris’ campaign could be affected by Michigan due to “large percentage” of Muslim voters who could abstain from voting the same way they did in February during President Joe Biden’s primary.

“For Democrats and for vice president Harris to win the state of Michigan. Past statements are coming up about things he stated in the past about the Palestinian people. Some of his rulings as governor as it pertains to state workers and their potential advocacy which could thus lead them to being fired has caused quite the conundrum drumming criticism from younger progressives,” Singleton said.

WATCH:

“I think there’s a large percentage of Muslims in the state of Michigan that would absolutely stay home. I went to look at some of those numbers in 2020 compared to now, the vice president cannot afford to lose a substantial number of them,” Singleton continued. “So I would look at someone else if I were Democrats, I don’t think that would be the best pick strategically.”

Bash pointed out, however, Shapiro’s stance on protests, the Middle East, Israel and the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are “almost identical” to other running mate options, with the “only difference” being the Democratic governor is Jewish. The CNN host asked Singleton if Harris should “give in to that,” to which the political commentator highlighted the “appearance” of “anti-zionism” within parts of the party.

“Well, you know where I stand on that issue. I’m as pro-Israel as they come — you and I have had many conversations about that. But I think that it speaks to a bit of the problem with younger progressive Democrats and the ceasefire. I think likely we will see protests returned again to college campuses. You and I have had those conversations,” Singleton said. “I certainly don’t think it’s a good thing, but it showcases within the Democratic Party, there is at least, and I wouldn’t say broadly speaking, but there is the appearance of some level of anti-zionism. I’ll put it that way at best, and that’s a problem.”

Harris reportedly held meetings with a half-dozen options over the weekend as she is expected to make the formal announcement of her choice within the upcoming days, according to the Associated Press. In addition to Shapiro, some of Harris’ options also include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the outlet reported.

Push back against the Pennsylvania governor has come forward from other party lawmakers. Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman allegedly has major concerns with Shapiro joining Harris’ campaign, as he reportedly believes the governor is focused on his own personal ambitions, three sources told Politico.

New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman additionally was called out online after endorsing only Waltz and Beshear after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer withdrew her name from consideration, with some users labeling the move as antisemitism.

