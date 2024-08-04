‘Like A Kid In A Candy Shop’: Sen. Tim Scott Marries At 58

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott got married Saturday in Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant, SC, The Post and Courier reported.

The marriage of Scott, 58, to interior designer Mindy Noce, 47, marked the first time in over 50 years a sitting U.S. senator from the Palmetto State tied the knot, according to The Post and Courier.

Scott had reportedly prayed for a wife since his late 20s but found his romantic life had not much changed through his 40s. Scott admitted he wondered if God listened to his prayers, The Post and Courier reported. (RELATED: Eddie Murphy Just Made A Huge Personal Move At Age 63)

Tonight, we promised to cherish and nourish each other and our marriage for the rest of our lives. Mindy, you’ve made me the happiest man alive. I love you. “So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.” Matthew 19:6 pic.twitter.com/tRjlffL0EE — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) August 4, 2024

Scott exchanged vows with Noce at a wedding ceremony which included a reading from the fourth chapter of the biblical book of Ecclesiastes, beginning with, “Two are better than one.” The newlyweds later arrived upon the dance floor for their first dance to “Swayin’ to the Music” by Johnny Rivers, according to the outlet.

The night before his wedding, Scott told The Post and Courier it was the right time to get married after waiting decades for his bride.

“Part of the blessing for me was not getting married before now,” Scott said. “Right girl, wrong time is a mess. Wrong girl, right time is chaos … I think marriage helps you understand that maybe it’s not the only mission on the planet to get what you want, but it is to help others enjoy the journey of life, as well to be an ambassador of hope.”

Ben Scott, the senator’s older brother, served as best man; Noce’s college friend, Joni Blair, was the matron of honor, The Post and Courier reported.

Guests included close family and friends, including former speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the second-highest ranking Republican member of the Senate, and fellow South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, according to The Post and Courier.

Scott, who began dating Noce in 2022 after a mutual friend introduced them, said the wedding made him feel “like a kid in a candy shop,” the outlet reported. “I’ve just been waiting for the day.”