Tempe Police Officer Honored For Work To Prevent DUIs Arrested For Alleged DUI

A Tempe, Arizona police officer who was recently honored for his efforts to prevent DUIs was arrested Wednesday for allegedly driving under the influence, ABC 15 reported.

Zachary Hyde, who had been honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for his efforts in DUI prevention, was arrested just after midnight, according to court records obtained by ABC 15.

JUST IN: A Tempe police officer who recently received an award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for work to prevent DUIs was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence earlier this week, according to court records.

https://t.co/w82jEPAvoD — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 2, 2024

A state trooper pulled over Hyde after he was observed driving at about 10 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour speed zone, ABC 15 reported. An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed troopers had probable cause to believe Hyde was under the influence, leading to his subsequent arrest, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Man On Jet Ski Charged With Drunkenly Slamming Tube Carrying Two Kids On It Into Dock)

“Any time a criminal investigation is brought to our attention about one of our officers, we take the matter very seriously,” Tempe police said in a statement, ABC 15 reported.

Following the incident, Hyde was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, a spokesperson from the Tempe Police Department confirmed, ABC 15 reported. Hyde, who has been with the department for two years, was reportedly off-duty at the time of the arrest.

Hyde’s was recognized by MADD on June 30, when he, along with Officer Gavin Young, received the Hero Award at the 35th annual MADD Law Enforcement Recognition Banquet, according to a Facebook post by the Tempe Police Department. The award celebrated their dedication to ensuring the safety of Arizona’s roads.

The executive director of MADD has been informed about the situation, ABC 15 reported.