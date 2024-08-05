Police Arrest Actor Akili McDowell, Charge Him For Allegedly Murdering Someone

Police arrested Akili McDowell, star of “David Makes Man,” on murder and theft charges Aug. 1.

Online jail records show the 21-year-old star was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $400,000. Law enforcement officials responded to an incident July 20 in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Wallisville and Uvalde in East Harris County, Texas, according to a statement Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez published Aug. 3 on Facebook. Gonzales reported that deputies found a man, possibly in his 20s, who had sustained gunshot wounds and he was later pronounced dead on scene.

The Harris County Police Department reported that a suspect or suspects fled the scene.

They later issued an arrest update, noting that “homicide Investigators charged Akili McDowell (21) with murder in the shooting death of Cesar Peralta (20). McDowell was recently taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.”

It’s unclear how McDowell was identified as the suspect. It is not known if the actor and Peralta were known to one another.

It currently remains unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

There was no further information provided that would shed light on what may have led to this tragedy. Police are seeking witnesses or anyone with more information that may be able to assist them in piecing together the details of this case.

The police statement noted that “the investigation is on-going and we encourage anyone with info to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.”

McDowell is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5. and Oct. 9. (RELATED: ‘Rebel Moon’ Actor Nick Pasqual Charged With Attempted Murder Of Estranged Girlfriend)

This story continues to develop.