REPORT: Most-Wanted Fugitive Known As ‘The Devil’ Found 20 Years Later Working As Police Officer

A fugitive wanted for a deadly Ohio shooting 20 years ago was captured Thursday after authorities discovered him working as a police officer in Mexico, U.S. Marshals said.

Antonio Riano, known as “El Diablo” or “The Devil,” was listed as a “Most Wanted” fugitive by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office following a shooting in December 2004 in Cincinnati, Ohio, according to a U.S. Marshals’ press release. The shooting reportedly involved the death of 25-year-old Benjamin Becarra. Riano allegedly fled the U.S. after the incident to “avoid prosecution.”

Riano was captured Thursday in Mexico where “he was found to be working as a local police officer,” the press release states. He was flown to Cincinnati and remains in the Butler County Jail awaiting court proceedings.

“This type of apprehension would not be possible without the cooperation and due diligence of both the Prosecutor’s Office investigators, the United States Marshal Service, and the United States Department of Justice,” Butler County Prosecutor Michael T. Gmoser said.

Prosecutors charged Riano with first-degree murder, according to CBS News.

Riano told WKRC-TV he became a police officer because he “wanted to help the people of Mexico.”

Former deputy Paul Newton worked on Riano’s case back in 2005 but later took a job at the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, WKRC reported. Newton then began working on the case again in January 2024.

Newton searched for the fugitive online where he quickly found him on Facebook, the outlet reported.

“At first, I was speechless. Then, I think the second thing that came to mind was, ‘I got you!’” he told WKRC.

The December 2004 shooting occurred at the Roundhouse Bar in Hamilton, according to WKRC. Riano and Becerra allegedly got into an argument that was later taken outside of the bar. Security camera footage captured who police say was Riano shooting the victim in the face and killing him, the outlet reported.

Police said they found the alleged murder weapon in Riano’s home and had footage of him buying ammunition hours before the incident, WKRC noted.