Billy Ray Cyrus Settles Messy Divorce 3 Months After Filing To End His Marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose finalized their very public divorce three months after the famous singer filed to end his marriage.

Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Hodges, in May, after just seven months of marriage. Cyrus cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for calling it quits, according to documents obtained by People. The famous singer also requested an annulment on the grounds of fraud. Cyrus’ attorneys issued a statement Monday, saying the estranged couple managed to settle their divorce on Aug.2.

“This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning,” Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo & Garrett said.

“Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him,” the statement read, according to People.

Cyrus’ legal team went on to state that “a couple of weeks ago, prior to mediation, Ms. Hodges legally changed her last name from ‘Hodges’ to ‘Cyrus,'” before saying that Cyrus believed that “validates his assertion that his ex-wife’s sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name.”

The famous singer said he was “very relieved” by the outcome of the proceedings but acknowledged that “its unfortunate” that the situation “played out this way.

“Giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief,” Cyrus wrote in a statement, according to People.

“It was a matter of the heart,” he said. “Love is blind … that’s for sure. B. R. C.”

“This was not something she just did last week, especially following the ongoing smear campaign by his team,” a source close to Firerose said, according to People.

They added that she chose to “walk away without fighting for money in order to be done with the volatile relationship and anything having to do with Billy.” (RELATED: ‘West Wing’ Star Joshua Malina’s Marriage Ends After 28 Years)

Firerose previously spoke out claiming Cyrus filed for divorce just one day prior to when she was set to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.