Former Alabama Defensive Back Dies At 19 After Being Hit By Car

Terrance Howard, a former defensive back for the University of Alabama, passed away Thursday at the age of 19, Fox News reported.

Howard was involved in a car crash July 20, while driving from Tuscaloosa to his new campus. After the crash, Howard exited his vehicle to check on other crash victims when he was struck by another passing car, according to KPRC-TV. He sustained critical injuries and was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma for 10 days.

Terrance Howard, former Alabama football walk-on, dies after getting hit by car | Report https://t.co/guqCc9pKXO — The Tuscaloosa News (@tuscaloosanews) August 4, 2024

Howard succumbed to head injury and was taken off life support, 247 Sports reported. The football community expressed sorrow over the loss of such a young talent. Kalen DeBoer, the head coach at Alabama who recently took over following the retirement of Nick Saban, extended his condolences, reflecting on Howard’s impact on the team and his close relationships with teammates.

“I do want to send along thoughts and prayers,” DeBoer said, Fox News reported. “Terrance Howard, who was with us and transferred on to North Carolina Central. He did pass away and he’s got some guys that are here on this team that are close to him and are also thinking about him but I just want to send prayers and thoughts up to his family.”

#NCCUCommunity | We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic loss of Terrance Howard, a first-year transfer student and valued member of the NCCU football team, who passed away in a car accident on Aug. 1, 2024. | READ MORE: https://t.co/TCBNQOLLLG pic.twitter.com/o6spDpnttH — North Carolina Central University (@NCCU) August 5, 2024

Despite only playing varsity football in his senior year at Ridge Point High School in Sienna, Texas, Howard’s talent was undeniable. He did not appear in any games for the Crimson Tide but was awarded a full-ride scholarship to attend NC Central, an HBCU competing in the MEAC, according to Fox News.