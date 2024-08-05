World

‘F*ck The Media’: Protesters Surround British Sky News Reporter During Live Segment

Northern Towns See Further Unrest From Far Right

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Benjamin Szwediuk Contributor
A British news reporter and her crew have been surrounded and chased away from a protest on live TV by minority gangs who appeared to try and attack their vehicles.

Britain’s Sky News communities correspondent, Becky Johnson, was surrounded while covering a counter-protest to one of the anti-immigration marches sweeping the United Kingdom in Birmingham, England, this afternoon. The masked men shouted profanities at the camera before the broadcast was cut short, according to the channel’s report.

Multiple young men broke away from a larger, apparently majority-Muslim, protest being held in Britain‘s second largest city, featuring a number of cries of “Allahu-Akbar,” according to reports from The Telegraph, before approaching the crew. They swear at the camera including shouting, “fuck the media,” while another made a ‘trigger-finger’ gesture, before the channel cut back to the studio. (RELATED: ROOKE: Everything Happening In The UK Is Predictable And Coming For The US) 

The reporter and the crew appeared to escape unharmed. Subsequent footage released by Sky seems to show a man in a balaclava from the protest unsuccessfully attempting to slash the tires of the broadcaster’s vehicles.

The unrest sparked by the murder of three little girls in the town of Southport by Axel Rudakubana, the son of Rwandan immigrants, spread to towns and cities across the UK with anti-immigration protests and counter-protests frequently erupting into violence leading to over 400 arrests according to BBC reports.