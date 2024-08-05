‘F*ck The Media’: Protesters Surround British Sky News Reporter During Live Segment

A British news reporter and her crew have been surrounded and chased away from a protest on live TV by minority gangs who appeared to try and attack their vehicles.

Britain’s Sky News communities correspondent, Becky Johnson, was surrounded while covering a counter-protest to one of the anti-immigration marches sweeping the United Kingdom in Birmingham, England, this afternoon. The masked men shouted profanities at the camera before the broadcast was cut short, according to the channel’s report.

🚨🇬🇧SKY NEWS CUTS COVERAGE AS PROTESTERS SURROUND REPORTER One of the protesters said, “Free Palestine, f**k the media,” as other protesters with their faces covered began to surround her. Source: Sky News pic.twitter.com/29zVDzFeNt — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 5, 2024

Multiple young men broke away from a larger, apparently majority-Muslim, protest being held in Britain‘s second largest city, featuring a number of cries of “Allahu-Akbar,” according to reports from The Telegraph, before approaching the crew. They swear at the camera including shouting, “fuck the media,” while another made a ‘trigger-finger’ gesture, before the channel cut back to the studio. (RELATED: ROOKE: Everything Happening In The UK Is Predictable And Coming For The US)

The reporter and the crew appeared to escape unharmed. Subsequent footage released by Sky seems to show a man in a balaclava from the protest unsuccessfully attempting to slash the tires of the broadcaster’s vehicles.

Pakistani gangs are hunting and bashing native Brits they find while waving Palestinian flags But it’s okay because the government says it’s protecting mosques from an organisation that hasn’t existed in ten years This is going to get much worse pic.twitter.com/w9KUmkZZ4i — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 5, 2024

The unrest sparked by the murder of three little girls in the town of Southport by Axel Rudakubana, the son of Rwandan immigrants, spread to towns and cities across the UK with anti-immigration protests and counter-protests frequently erupting into violence leading to over 400 arrests according to BBC reports.