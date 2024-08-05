Anti-Trump Republican Says Harris ‘Acting Like A President’ Will Pull Economy Back From Abyss

Former Republican Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan said Monday on CNN that Vice President Kamala Harris “acting like a president” will help pull back the economy as the stock market spirals.

Duncan appeared on “CNN Central News” as the outlet’s co-host, Brianna Keilar, could be heard questioning Duncan on what Harris needed to do on the economy and if she was “vulnerable” regarding the issue as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ plummeted on Monday due to recession concerns. The former lieutenant governor responded by stating Harris needs to “just be a steady hand,” before touting the millions that the party has fundraised over the last month. (RELATED: ‘They’ve Never Been Down 1,000 Points’: Fox Business Host Left Stunned By Wall Street Sell-Off)

“I think the most important thing she needs to do is just be a steady hand. This country is so desperate for just a steady leader that is able to act like a president, talk like a president, tweet like a president. I really feel like that‘s going to be a huge opportunity for her as these markets continue to go back and forth,” Duncan said.

“You know, I think just acting like a president is a big deal. This has really been interesting to watch. I guess Donald Trump‘s the latest illustration of Mike Tyson‘s famous quote, ‘Everybody‘s got a plan until they get punched in the face,'” Duncan continued. “Last two weeks, Kamala Harris has punched Donald Trump in the face with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of fundraising with incredibly strong momentum and energy and messaging. She’s on quite the roll.”

WATCH:

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ plummeted over 1,000 points Monday morning, making it the second day Wall Street has seen the stocks drop. While the NASDAQ was able to slightly recover within the first two hours of trading by roughly 500 points, major stock indices still closed Monday with a massive loss and on the heels of a disappointing job report that was released Friday.

Over the last year, Americans have continued to vocalize their concerns for the country’s economy as inflation has persistently strained many Americans’ wallets. With grocery prices rising and everyday spending hitting Americans, an ABC News/Ipsos polling from May found both the economy and inflation are voters’ highest concerns in determining who they will support for the 2024 president.

With President Joe Biden’s approval rating on the economy at an estimated 34.8% average among voters in polls conducted between June 28 and July 30, according to Real Clear Politics, it is still unclear how the issue could affect Harris’ polls before November.

