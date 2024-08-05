Harrison Butker Becomes Highest-Paid Kicker In NFL History

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker became the highest-paid kicker in NFL history after the Chiefs signed him to a four-year, $25.6 million extension Monday, NFL.com reported.

The extension comes with $17.8 million guaranteed, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, citing inside sources.

It’s a 4-year, $25.6M deal, sources say. He gets $17.8M in guarantees. The new highest-paid kicker at $6.4M per year. https://t.co/z1xYnSo9H3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2024

The 29-year-old celebrated the good news with a cheerful post on social media. “There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights!” he tweeted Monday afternoon.

There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights! pic.twitter.com/geMUZTaNmZ — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) August 5, 2024



Butker, who represented himself in the negotiations, according to Rapoport, was set to become a free agent following the 2024 season. Now the Chiefs lock up the three-time Super Bowl champion through 2028.

The $6.4 million in average annual value makes Butker the highest paid kicker in the league, surpassing Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who both make $6 million per year. (RELATED: Harrison Butker’s Jersey Rockets Up Bestseller List After Mega-Based Commencement Speech, And I Might Have To Get One)

Butker has helped guide Kansas City to each of their three Super Bowls in the Patrick Mahomes era, setting a Super Bowl record for longest field goal with his 57-yard strike in February’s Super Bowl LVIII.

Harrison Butker: • 3x Super Bowl champ

• 9 field goals in the Super Bowl

• 197/221 in his career (89%)

• Longest Super Bowl field goal ever (57) pic.twitter.com/yL9rDuCQ9G — Pick6 (@Pick6) August 5, 2024

Butker has also riled up a maelstrom of discontent for his comments surrounding his Catholic faith.

Butker received an intense wave of backlash for comments he made at a May commencement speech to the graduating students of Benedictine College, a Catholic college.

In his speech he criticized pride month and told the women in the crowd that they “have had the most diabolical lies told” to them and said “some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

His comments incensed feminists and leftists across the country and prompted critics to demand the Chiefs cut him. One petition asking for the Chiefs to give the kicker the boot racked up over 238,000 signatures.

Still, the kicker claimed he has no regrets over what he said. “The more I’ve talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become,” Butker observed in May. “It’s a decision I’ve consciously made and one I do not regret at all. If we have truth and charity, we should trust in the Lord’s providence and let the Holy Ghost do the rest of the work.”