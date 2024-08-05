Hatchet-Wielding Maniac Allegedly Slashes 3 McDonald’s Workers, Walks Off With Cookie After Being Refused Free Meal

A man allegedly attacked three McDonald’s employees Sunday with a hatchet-like object after his demands for free food were denied, Fox 32 reported.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at a McDonald’s on Chicago’s Southwest Side, where a man allegedly attacked three employees, according to Fox 32. The assailant entered the McDonald’s and requested free food from the cashier. Upon refusal, he escalated the situation by attacking the employee and two other women with the weapon.

3 injured in attack by man wielding “hatchet-like object” at Chicago Southwest Side McDonald’s https://t.co/aS6vnod6j8 pic.twitter.com/h1KtKj4Bk1 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) August 5, 2024

An 18-year-old male employee was rushed to Christ Hospital and is in good condition, Fox 32 reported. Two female employees, both 45, also sustained injuries in the incident. One woman was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition, while the other was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she is reported to be in good condition. The suspect fled the scene but was later found by police at a CTA bus terminal across the street. He was arrested but has not yet been charged.

Moe Cannon, a customer who encountered the suspect just before the attack, recounted the encounter.

“He asked me for a dollar for some coffee. I ended up giving him a dollar and I gave him a Newport. He had the axe on him. I didn’t know what he was going to do,” he said, CBS Chicago reported. Cannon also described seeing the man leave the restaurant carrying the bloodstained hatchet and smiling.

“I saw a little blood on the axe, and he was smiling. He was smiling and walking with the axe like this and eating a cookie,” Cannon said. “Old girl had a hole in her head, and one lad was cut right here, and one boy, he was cut on his face, I think.”