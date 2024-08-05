Hurricane Debby Leaves At Least 4 Dead As It Weakens To Tropical Storm

Hurricane Debby left four dead after making landfall Monday, Fox Weather reported.

At least two children are included among the dead, the outlet reported.

One incident involved a 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy dying in a car crash in Florida due to the storm, the outlet reported. A third death involved a similar car crash in Mississippi that killed a 64-year-old man, according to the outlet.

Florida’s Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced that the fourth death involved a 13-year-old was crushed to death by a fallen tree while at home Monday.

LSCO determined the tree fell due to Hurricane Debby, the press release reads.

“No other injuries were reported,” LCSO said. Sheriff Bobby McCallum “responded to the scene personally” and went to the victim’s family, the press release said. The police cautioned the public to “be safe” during this time and observed that “[d]owned powerlines and falling trees are among the many hazards.” (RELATED: Major Weather System Heads For Florida As Forecasters Issue Multiple Warnings)

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they deal with this tragedy,” according to the press release.

Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida Monday. Wind gusts of 50 miles per hour were recorded. Debby was registered as a Category 1 hurricane at the time of its landfall, Fox 5 reported. Category one means the storm produces gusts traveling at 74-95 miles per hour which can cause “[e]xtensive damage to power lines and poles [that] likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days,” according to the National Weather Service.

Debby was downgraded as a tropical storm at 11 am, Fox 5 noted. The National Hurricane Center issued a forecast Monday that the hurricane will bring “life-threatening conditions” through the southeast “throughout the week.