Israeli Drone Targets And Kills Elite Hezbollah Unit Commander

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) executed a targeted strike Monday against a senior member of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, New York Post reported.

Ali Jamal al-Din Jawad, a commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit, was killed when an Israeli drone targeted his vehicle in the village of Aabba. The attack, which was captured on video, showed Jawad’s car being hit by a missile, causing it to erupt into flames and leaving debris scattered on the road, according to the New York Post.

This operation follows a series of drone attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel, one of which wounded two IDF soldiers and caused a fire. In response to these attacks, the IDF also struck a Hezbollah facility in Kafr Kila with fighter jets, the outlet reported. Hezbollah, recognized as a terrorist organization by many countries, including the United States, confirmed the death of Jawad. (RELATED: Member Of Group That Won Nobel Peace Prize Turned Out To Be Terror Mastermind, IDF Says)

The group has suffered significant losses since it intensified attacks against Israel on Oct. 8, in support of Hamas. This escalation began following Hamas’ attacks on Israel starting Oct. 7, according to the New York Post. The ongoing exchanges have heightened tensions in the region with both Hezbollah and Iran vowing retaliation for recent killings of their leaders. This persistent conflict has displaced tens of thousands of people in both northern Israel and southern Lebanon.