Jelly Roll Has Epic WWE Summerslam Moment

Jelly Roll accomplished a bucket list item by kicking some ass in the ring at WWE SummerSlam.

The famous country singer unexpectedly joined Miz and R-Truth to duke it out with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, Aug. 3. The 39-year-old singer started off in the crowd with his pal Machine Gun Kelly, but before long, he heard Theory and Waller dissing him from the ring. The audience in the Cleveland Browns Stadium went wild as Jelly Roll entered the scene holding a black folding chair.

Crazy- I lived a child hood dream tonight in the craziest way I’ve ever lived it Wow Man thank you @WWE for everything . What a night — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) August 4, 2024

Jelly Roll raised the chair and used it to smack Waller on the back, sending him to the mats.

Cheers erupted from the crowd as the announcer gave the play-by-play to the crowd.

Jelly Roll went out in a blaze of glory when he grabbed Theory by the throat, lifted him several feet off the ground, and performed an epic chokeslam, followed by John Cena’s Five Knuckle Shuffle. The country star then proceeded to drop Theory to the mats.

“Crazy – I lived a childhood dream tonight in the craziest way I’ve ever lived it,” Jelly later wrote to X .

“Wow. Man thank you @WWE for everything. What a night.”

The country star also performed his new single, “Liar,” as part of the event.

Have listened to his music, had the privilege of spending some time with him, and now know I have a GREAT option for a tag team partner anytime @WWE comes to Nashville! @JellyRoll615’s Time is Now!!!! #SummerSlam https://t.co/OjclazlcP7 — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 4, 2024

Cena shouted out to Jelly Roll on X when he realized the singer used his signature move, then proceeded to extend an informal invitation for Jelly Roll to do it again.

“Have listened to his music, had the privilege of spending some time with him, and now know I have a GREAT option for a tag team partner anytime @WWE comes to Nashville,” Cena wrote. (RELATED: ‘From Convict To Deputy’: Jelly Roll Receives A Very Special Honor)

“@JellyRoll615 ’s Time is Now!!!! #SummerSlam.”