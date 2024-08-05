Ex-Trump Lawyer Agrees To Cooperate For Dropped Charges In ‘Fake Electors’ Case

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis agreed Monday to cooperate within Arizona’s ‘fake elector’ case, securing dropped charges in exchange, according to the state’s attorney general.

Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes released a press statement announcing the cooperation agreement between Ellis and the state in regards to an indictment claiming 18 people during the 2020 election had been involved in a “fake elector scheme.” Ellis’ nine felony charges, including fraud, forgery and conspiracy, will now be dropped, as Mayes called the announcement a “win for the rule of law.” (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Says Judge Merchan Will ‘Do Everything In His Power’ To Avoid Reversing Trump Conviction)

“This agreement represents a significant step forward in our case,” Mayes said. “I am grateful to Ms. Ellis for her cooperation with our investigation and prosecution. Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court. As I stated when the initial charges were announced, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined — it is far too important. Today’s announcement is a win for the rule of law.”

Mayes released a video through X on April 24, announcing the release of the indictment against the 18 defendants, which allegedly included connections to former President Donald Trump as well. Among those charged, the indictment claims 11 Arizona Republicans submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring Trump beat President Joe Biden within the state.

In addition to Ellis, other notable Trump connections whose charges are now still ongoing, include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn, former campaign staffer Mike Roman and attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Christina Bobb, according to The Associated Press.

The agreement notes Ellis had previously talked with Mayes’ office on June 17 to “evaluate in good faith whether cooperation is in the State’s best interest,” according to the filing. A day prior to Ellis’ confirmed conversation, lead prosecutor Nicholas Klingerman had told a press pool outside a Phoenix courthouse how a plea agreement could be in the works, according to NBC News.

Ellis previously pleaded guilty in 2023 to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings within the Georgia election interference case, which Trump was also charged for.

