Big Names Line Up For Super Secretive UFO Movie … But We Are Extremely Confused

Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell are apparently in final talks to star in a super secretive J.J. Abrams, Deadline reported Monday.

The movie may or may not be called “The Dish,” rumored to be in development with Steven Spielberg, according to multiple reports, including Deadline who named the film in the headline of their article. Along with Ortega and Powell, Emily Blunt is rumored to be part of the production, which we won’t get to see until potentially May 2026. And even still, there is a lot of confusion to unpack here.

Though Deadline also said the film was currently untitled, these different reports all call the movie “The Dish” at some point in the copy. And two conflicting reports have Abrams and David Koepp as the script writers. So, who is it?

Is Abrams doing a different UFO movie? Possibly. But Deadline also said the film is a “two-hander” with Blunt taking on one of the lead roles in the project. (RELATED: There’s No Way You Can Watch This Trailer Without Sending Your Pulse Through The Roof)

Part of me thinks Deadline just messed up and wrote “The Dish” incorrectly in the headline. “The Dish” IMDB page has Blunt and actor Josh O’Connor listed and Koepp writing alongside Spielberg. Deadline also says Abrams is directing the project.

Some reports have Abrams making the movie with Warner Bros, while others have Spielberg making it with Universal. And Deadline doesn’t even say it’s a UFO movie anymore, just that it doesn’t involve time travel? What does that even mean? (RELATED: ‘BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE’ Back In Most Mind-Bending Fashion Possible)

With so many conflicting reports, here’s one thing I hope is true: Ortega, Powell, Blunt and O’Connor star in this movie alongside each other. I hope Koepp and Spielberg write, with Abrams directing, and all three producing.

Or these might be two completely different movies. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.