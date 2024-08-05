‘Kamala Krash Or Trump Cash’: Trump Campaign Unveils New Attack Ad Linking Harris To Market Crash

Former President Donald Trump’s team unveiled an attack ad on Monday slamming Vice President Kamala Harris for being part of the Biden administration’s “disastrous economic policies,” which the campaign said contributed to the worst stock market tumble in years.

The attack ad, titled “Kamala Krash,” features footage of various stock trackers nosediving, spliced with clips of Harris repeatedly saying “Bidenomics is working.” The Trump campaign said that Harris “co-owns all of Joe Biden’s massive spending and woke priorities” that have resulted in Americans “suffering,” according to a press release obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Wall Street Finally On High Alert For Potential Financial Nightmare)

“Kamala Harris’ weakness, failure, and dangerously liberal priorities have thrust our economy into chaos,” Brian Hughes, a Trump campaign senior advisor, told the DCNF.

The stock market plunged on Monday in the worst tumble since 2022, according to Fox Business. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 1,000 points, or 2.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.43% and the S&P 500 fell 3%. (RELATED: ‘They’ve Never Been Down 1,000 Points’: Fox Business Host Left Stunned By Wall Street Sell-Off)

Over the last four years, Biden and Harris’ economic policies have “skyrocketed prices” and “thrust our economy into chaos,” according to the Trump campaign.

In 2022, Harris provided the tie breaking vote in the Senate that green-lit the “Inflation Reduction Act, which boasts a $780 billion price tag, according to the Department of the Treasury. Over $380 billion from the act went to “climate related policy” that had “nothing to do with lowering inflation,” according to the press release. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Mike Pence Org Says Kamala Harris’ Tax Plan Will ‘Handicap American Industry’)

The year prior, Democratic lawmakers passed the Biden-Harris administration’s $1.9 trillion “stimulus” bill dubbed the “American Rescue Plan Act.” The bill was branded as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but only 8.5% of the $1.9 trillion went towards “direct COVID-19 spending,” according to PolitiFact.

Compared to January 2021 when Biden and Harris took office, Americans today spend an average of $1,087 extra per month to purchase the same goods, according to the Joint Economic Committee’s Inflation Tracker.

“Americans were already feeling the pinch everywhere from the grocery store to the gas pump, but now, their long-term savings and retirement funds are in jeopardy,” Hughes told the DCNF. “President Trump was right: voters have a choice between the Kamala Krash or Trump Cash this November, and they are more ready than ever to bring back our booming economy and Make America Wealthy Again.”

