REPORT: Police Charge Fast-Rising NFL Player With DUI

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been charged in Los Angeles County with two misdemeanors after being arrested in July on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), according to The Star Tribune.

Police allegedly found found Addison, 22, asleep at the wheel of his vehicle near Los Angeles International Airport on July 12, the outlet reported. He is now facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level over California’s 0.08 percent legal limit, according to The Star Tribune.

If Addison is convicted, he could reportedly face as much as six months in jail and fines as high as $2,000. His license could also be suspended, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Sin City Super Bowl Claims NFL Victim As Hometown Raiders Star Janarius Robinson Arrested In Vegas For DUI)

Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving in Minnesota in 2023. Police clocked him driving at 140 miles per hour in St. Paul, according to TwinCities.com. He agreed to a guilty plea in August in return for the dismissal of a reckless driving charge, court records reportedly said. His speeding charge became a petty misdemeanor, the outlet reported.

The athlete took responsibility for his recent alleged actions, according to The Star Tribune. He reportedly said he would accept “whatever disciplinary action that come my way.” He could face a three-game suspension for a first-time criminal offense relating to alcohol, the outlet reported.

Several other NFL stars have faced consequences for allegedly driving under the influence. New England Patriot cornerback Malcolm Butler and former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman were both arrested on DUI charges in 2024.

Butler’s case began after police in North Providence, Rhode Island said they found his vehicle blocking traffic, according to Sports Illustrated. He reportedly refused to take a chemical test and was subsequently charged, law enforcement said. He later gave a no contest plea on a reckless driving charge, his lawyer stated, WJAR reported. Washington State Patrol officers arrested Sherman near Seattle, ESPN reported. He was reportedly released after posting bail.