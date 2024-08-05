T.I. Arrested At Airport In Wild Case Of Mistaken Identity: REPORT

Police reportedly arrested famous rapper and actor T.I. on Sunday night at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, in what was later determined to be a case of mistaken identity.

T.I., whose birth name is Clifford Harris, was taken to Clayton County Jail from the airport after officials discovered that an out-of-state warrant had been issued under his name. The suspect with the same name was wanted for alleged involvement in violent behavior toward a woman, as well as stalking, possibly involving a gun, according to TMZ.

The arrest immediately triggered an automatic extradition hearing.

The warrant for the other man named Harris was issued in Baltimore, Maryland. The famous rapper had no idea why the situation was unfolding and required legal assistance to rectify the matter.

The famous rapper’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, told TMZ he got on the phone with the Clayton Count Sheriff’s Office and was able to make progress in alerting them to the case of mistaken identity. T.I was released within two hours of his arrest.

The man who was wanted by police reportedly weighs 205 pounds — a stark difference from T.I.’s 165-pound frame.

The judge overseeing this matter reviewed and dismissed the extradition order, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Police Charge Rapper Remy Ma’s Son With Murder)

There was no further information available about the whereabouts of the Clifford Harris who is currently still wanted.