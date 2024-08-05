Trump, Harris Sit On Razor’s Edge With Voters In Battleground States, Poll Reveals

Vice President Kamala Harris has narrowed President Donald Trump’s advantage in several battleground states, including taking the lead in one, according to a CBS News/YouGov Poll from Sunday.

Harris has managed to close in on Trump, tying with him across many key swing states and has taken a one point lead nationally, which is a six point increase from where President Joe Biden was when he dropped out of the race, according to the poll. Before Democrats swapped the top of the ticket, Trump had been leading in all battleground states and in national polls against Biden, but Harris may have “additional edges with a wider electorate.” (RELATED: Vast Majority Of Dems Support Harris As Nominee, But Fewer Think She Can Beat Trump: Poll)

In the rust belt, Harris is tied with Trump at 48% in Michigan, 50% in Pennsylvania and is just one point behind in Wisconsin at 49%, according to the poll. Previously, Trump was leading Biden in Michigan by 2.1 points, in Pennsylvania by 4.5 points and in Wisconsin by 2.9 points, according to polling averages from RealClearPolling.

Harris has also gained ground in the south and the sun belt, tied with Trump at 49% in Arizona, trailing by three points in Georgia and North Carolina and leading by two points in Nevada. Before Harris became the presumptive nominee, Trump was leading Biden in Arizona by 5.8 points, in Georgia by 3.8 points, in North Carolina by 5.4 points and in Nevada by 5.6 points, according to RealClearPolling averages.

Since Democrats placed Harris at the top of the ticket, black voters are more likely to vote, according to the poll. Nearly three-quarters of black voters, 74%, said they will “definitely vote” now compared to just 58% on July 18. (RELATED: New Poll Sinks Dems’ Hopes That Voters Will Forget All About Kamala Harris’ Record On Immigration)

Prior to Biden’s withdrawal from the race on July 21, Trump had gained significant ground with black voters. A New York Times/Siena Poll from June showed Trump had support from over a quarter of black voters, which was a significant uptick in support compared to the 5% of black voters who supported Trump at the same time in 2020, according to a New York Times/Siena Poll from June 2020.

Harris is polling better than Biden did with black voters before he stepped aside, according to the poll. Harris is polling eight points higher than Biden was with black voters at 81%, while Trump’s support from black voters has declined six points to 18%. (RELATED: Trump Clobbers Kamala Harris With Independents In Head-To-Head Matchup, Poll Reveals)

Harris has also held on to her edge with female voters, with 70% saying her policies would “help women,” according to the poll. Women are far more split on Trump, with 43% saying his policies would help women and 57% saying they would not.

However, Harris trails Trump substantially on economic policy, with 45% saying they would be financially “better off” under Trump and just 25% saying they would be better under Harris, according to the poll. Meanwhile, 38% said they would be “worse off” under Trump while 44% said they would be worse under Harris. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Mike Pence Org Says Kamala Harris’ Tax Plan Will ‘Handicap American Industry’)

Voters also prefer Trump when it comes to border enforcement and immigration policy. Harris, who has been identified by many as Biden’s “border czar,” oversaw nearly 8 million encounters with migrants since she took office, with over 130,000 encounters on the southwest border in June alone, according to CBP data.

The majority of voters, 72%, said that border crossings will decrease under Trump while just 18% said the same about Harris, according to the poll. Over half, 52%, said that border crossings would increase under Harris, while just 6% said the same about Trump.

The CBS News/YouGov Poll surveyed 3,102 registered voters from July 30 to August 2 with a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points.

