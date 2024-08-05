UN Fires Employees Over Possible Involvement In Oct. 7 Attack: REPORT

The United Nations (UN) said Monday they were firing nine employees due to the possibility of their involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks, The Times of Israel reported.

The UN conducted an investigation into 19 United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) staff members and observed that they had evidence that suggested nine of them may have taken part in Hamas’ attack in southern Israel, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Oct. 7 Victims Launch Billion Dollar Lawsuit Against United Nations Org, Accuse Them Of Aiding Terrorists)

“The employment of these individuals will be terminated in the interests of the Agency,” the Office of Internal Oversight Services said, according to The Times of Israel. The UN said that of those still employed, they assessed that nine of them had insufficient evidence about their conduct on Oct. 7 and that one case had no evidence.

Israel says it has information that shows over 42 UN workers “participated in the [Oct. 7] massacre, facilitated the taking of hostages, looted and stole from Israeli communities, and more,” according to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant back in February. “1,468 [UN] workers are known to be active in Hamas and PIJ, 185 UNRWA workers are active in the military branches of Hamas and 51 are active in the PIJ military branch.”

Israel previously arrested eight UN workers over alleged ties to Hamas back in February.

Hamas’ invasion left around 1200 Israelis dead and over 250 hostage.

The Israelis say that the recent findings by the UN have vindicated their work. “A UN investigation (yes, UN as in the the first two letters of UNRWA) has concluded that 9 of your workers might have taken part in the raping, killing and slaughtering of Israelis and Israeli communities during the Oct. 7 massacre. Your “relief” agency has officially stooped to a new level of low, and it is time that the world sees your true face,” Nadav Shoshani, an Israel Defense Forces international spokesperson, tweeted.

A number of countries suspended funding to UNRWA back in January over allegations that some of the agency’s employees participated in the October massacre.