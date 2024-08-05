Entertainment

‘West Wing’ Star Joshua Malina’s Marriage Ends After 28 Years

ABC's

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Joshua Malina’s wife of nearly 28 years reportedly filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“The West Wing” star and Melissa Merwin were married in 1996. Details listed on their court documents were shared by TMZ Aug. 5, but they did not list the date of the couples’ separation. They share daughter Isabel, 26, and son Avi, 22.  The couple kept their relationship out of the spotlight for the majority of their time together, aside from a few posts shared to social media.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Actor Joshua Malina (L) and wife Melissa Merwin attend the "Duet Gala" hosted by American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 10, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 10: Actor Joshua Malina (L) and wife Melissa Merwin attend the “Duet Gala” hosted by American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 10, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

The legal papers state Merwin is not seeking child support nor a custody agreement, since their two children are already adults, but she is requesting some sort of spousal support from Malina, according to TMZ. It is unclear whether there is a prenup.

It appears Merwin is seeking a straight forward resolution to finalize the breakdown of her marriage. If everything unfolds as planned, there is unlikely a requirement for extensive court intervention, according to the outlet.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Actor Joshua Malina and wife Melissa arrive at The West Wing Emmy Award after party at Mastro's on September 21, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: Actor Joshua Malina and wife Melissa arrive at The West Wing Emmy Award after party at Mastro’s on September 21, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images)

Malina and Merwin began dating in 1992 when Merwin’s sister, Jennifer, and former brother-in-law, Timothy Busfield, introduced them to one another. Merwin was a costume designer at the time.

Malina is most recognized for his roles on “Scandal,” “Sports Night,” and “The Big Bang Theory,” as well as “The West Wing.”

The famous actor has not publicly addressed the end of his marriage. (RELATED: Cardi B Announces Pregnancy As She Files For Divorce From Offset)

This story will be updated as the story continues to unfold.