‘West Wing’ Star Joshua Malina’s Marriage Ends After 28 Years

Joshua Malina’s wife of nearly 28 years reportedly filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“The West Wing” star and Melissa Merwin were married in 1996. Details listed on their court documents were shared by TMZ Aug. 5, but they did not list the date of the couples’ separation. They share daughter Isabel, 26, and son Avi, 22. The couple kept their relationship out of the spotlight for the majority of their time together, aside from a few posts shared to social media.

The legal papers state Merwin is not seeking child support nor a custody agreement, since their two children are already adults, but she is requesting some sort of spousal support from Malina, according to TMZ. It is unclear whether there is a prenup.

It appears Merwin is seeking a straight forward resolution to finalize the breakdown of her marriage. If everything unfolds as planned, there is unlikely a requirement for extensive court intervention, according to the outlet.

Malina and Merwin began dating in 1992 when Merwin’s sister, Jennifer, and former brother-in-law, Timothy Busfield, introduced them to one another. Merwin was a costume designer at the time.

Malina is most recognized for his roles on “Scandal,” “Sports Night,” and “The Big Bang Theory,” as well as “The West Wing.”

The famous actor has not publicly addressed the end of his marriage. (RELATED: Cardi B Announces Pregnancy As She Files For Divorce From Offset)

This story will be updated as the story continues to unfold.