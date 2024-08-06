Ben Stiller Offers Insanely Cringe Reason For Donating $150,000 To Kamala

He’s known for playing the awkward-funny guy in movies, but Ben Stiller can still make us cringe in real life too. Sorry bud, this time we’re laughing at you.

Hollywood’s up to its old tricks, launching a “Comics for Kamala” YouTube series — as if anyone still cares what celebrities think. Stiller, well off the A-list these days, made an appearance.

He rattled off the movies he’s known for before launching into the weirdest explanation for why Kamala Harris is so great. Really, it all boils down to race and gender. “I wish I was black,” he explained to drive the point home. “Every white Jewish guy wishes he was black.”

He put money where his mouth is, however, pledging $150,000 to the Harris campaign.

Ben Stiller announces he is donating $150K to Kamala Harris because “I wish I was black—every white Jewish guy wishes he was black.”pic.twitter.com/hNl7FEMjaQ — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) August 6, 2024

Dude, really? Who does this appeal to?

Certainly not black people. This is grotesquely patronizing pandering that borders the line of, dare I say, racism. He talks about being black the same way a 5-year old boy talks about being a cowboy or an astronaut.

It certainly doesn’t appeal to white people, either. White liberals see this and get uncomfortable, unsure if they’re supposed to be offended. Pausing briefly, even Stiller seemed to realize he may have stepped in it midway through the weird comment. And as a fellow white Jewish guy I can tell you all this did was make me cringe.

The real question is: how can Stiller even afford this? A buck-fifty is no chump change, and Stiller hasn’t made a hit in a long time. Sure, “Dodgeball” plays on cable sometimes, but can the residuals really be that lucrative? Maybe he’s mortgaging the house just to virtue signal to black people. Now that would be funny.