‘Completely Insane!’: Cenk Uygur Stuns Piers Morgan With Support for Daughter Competing Against Men In Sports

“The Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur stunned British journalist Piers Morgan and his panel Tuesday after claiming he would support his daughter competing against biological males in sports who identify as transgender.

Uygur appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” as he discussed alongside a panel of political commentators and former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines the recent controversy regarding Olympic boxer Imane Khelif failing an unspecified gender test that showed Khelif has male chromosomes. Khelif received major backlash last week after competing against Italian Olympic boxer Angela Carini, who ended the match after 46 seconds, later stating how hard Khelif’s hits felt.

While Morgan and other commentators did not agree with Khelif competing in women’s sports unless a test proved the boxer was a female, Uygur argued in defense of Kheelif being a biological woman before adding he would allow his 12-year-old daughter to compete against biological boys. (RELATED: ‘It Is Just Unfair’: 2-Time Gold Medalist Reacts To ‘Scary’ Olympic Boxing Match Between Biological Male And Woman)

“You’re so obsessed with this trans issue. You mentioned you have a 12-year-old girl; I have a 12-year-old girl. I don’t mind if she competes against trans girls in junior high and high school. What are you going to do? Check the genitals of all those kids? What are you guys nuts?” Uygur said.

“Really?” Morgan responded before adding, “I do mind!”

In addition to Morgan’s surprise, the panel appeared shocked at Uygur’s statement, as the two then continued to argue.

“Now on the professional level, that’s a different story,” Uygur said. “Alright, go check the genitals of all the kids, you loons. You total utter loons.”

“I can’t believe that. So you would be quite happy with your daughter to get beaten by biological males? Completely insane! There’s a whole reason, by the way, we separate the sexes at the Olympics,” Morgan said. “You know what it is? If we didn’t, women wouldn’t win anything!”

WATCH:

Khelif had previously been disqualified from the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships after being found to have “competitive advantages over other female competitors,” according to a statement from the International Boxing Association (IBA). The organization had raised additional concerns regarding “inconsistent application of eligibility criteria,” competitive fairness, as well as “athletes’ safety.”

Controversy has surrounded Khelif’s disqualification from the Women’s World Boxing Championships as the IBA reportedly has Russian ties, as the association is led by Umar Kremlev, who is allegedly connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to NBC News. Since last year, the International Olympic Committee has cut ties with the IBA due to financial and ethical impropriety, the outlet reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.