CNN Host Confronts Nancy Pelosi Over Her Role In Biden Dropping Out

CNN host Dana Bash confronted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday over her role in President Joe Biden dropping his reelection bid.

Pelosi said Sunday on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that she “did not call one person” relating to Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. The former House Speaker appeared defensive Monday night when Bash pressed her, telling the CNN host that she “did not” spearhead the pressure campaign and that she has not spoken to Biden since his exit.

“I do want to ask about President Biden. Because you said that you did not put anybody up to pressuring him to step aside,” Bash said.

“I did not. I did not,” Pelosi said.

Bash pointed out that several lawmakers who publicly called for Biden to step aside were “closest” to Pelosi, asking point blank if the former House Speaker had anything to do with her allies speaking out.

“I thought, ‘Oh wow, those are all Pelosi allies.’ You had nothing to do with that?” Bash probed.

“I have hundreds of allies in the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi pushed back.

“Oh, I know,” Bash remarked.

“But they’re the, but they’re among the closest—” Bash responded as Pelosi repeatedly interjected.

“No, I had nothing to do with that,” Pelosi insisted. “It’s almost insulting to them because they’re formidable figures in the Congress of the United States. They make their own judgement and their own statements.” (RELATED: Reactions Pour In After Announcement Of Biden’s Stepping Aside Triggers Massive Political Earthquake)

Pelosi also admitted she has not spoken to Biden since he dropped out of the 2024 election.

“You’d have to ask him, but I’d hope so,” Pelosi told Bash when asked about her relationship with the president.

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff and Democratic Maryland Rep. Jaime Raskin — known Pelosi allies — were among many top Democrats to publicly call for Biden’s exit. Other prominent Democrats publicly calling for Biden to drop out include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Contrary to her own words, various reports claim Pelosi worked to oust Biden behind closed doors. The former House Speaker reportedly held private meetings with Democrats to discuss doing what was necessary to win election, even if that meant swapping Biden for another candidate.