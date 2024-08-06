Daily Caller Columnist Mary Rooke Says Harris’ VP Choice Points To Her Potentially Being ‘Very Far Left President’

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke said Tuesday that Kamala Harris’ choice of Vice President indicates she could be a “very far left President,” in an interview with Newsmax’s Carl Higbie.

As the presidential race heats up, Rooke claimed Harris’ choice of Vice President running mate foreshadows a shift towards a “very far-left” presidency. The conversation touched on the selection of Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the vice-presidential running mate. Rooke criticized this choice as unlikely to appeal to moderate voters.

“She picked Walz as her running mate. He has been one of the most far left governors, especially in a red state like Minnesota. And you know, you sit there and you watch these clips of him talking about socialism, talking about signing bills that allow illegal immigrants to have driver’s licenses,” Rooke told Higbie. (RELATED: Tim Walz’s Wife Said She Wanted To Smell Fires Of 2020 BLM Riots Because It Was A ‘Touchstone’ Moment)

“This is really the best pick you thought would help you gain traction with middle-of-the-road voters and it’s just not. She’s just pointing to the fact that she’s going to be a very far-left president.”

Rooke’s commentary also delved into concerns about Harris’ limited interaction with the press and perceived communication missteps since her nomination. Higbie pointed out that the nominee has not held a press conference since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee. Rooke chimed in, predicting any public appearance would likely become fodder for memes due to the Kamala’s historical struggles with clear communication.

“She’s never been able to stand in front of the American people and say anything intelligent or anything that makes sense to a regular everyday American,” Rooke explained. “And so for her to come out in Pennsylvania, which is obviously a blue collar state that relies on energy and all of these kind of just normal everyday Americans. To come out there and start her rally there is very interesting. It would have been more appropriate, I think, to go into Minneapolis.”

As the discussion concluded, the analysts agreed that the campaign seemed poised to focus less on substantive policy discussions and more on emotional appeals and divisive topics, such as gender ideology, further distancing the nominee from the core concerns of everyday Americans.