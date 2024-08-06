‘High Level Of Pain’: Elle King Breaks Her Silence On Drunken Dolly Parton Performance

Elle King addressed her failed performance in honor of Dolly Parton’s birthday and admitted she was experiencing a mental health struggle during her drunken set.

She spoke about the incident during an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine podcast,” released Tuesday. The country star said she has been working on healing since her embarrassing moment in January. “I was very sad and nobody really knows what I was what I was going through behind closed doors,” she said. “And I just took that as: if it wasn’t this, it’s gonna be something else.”

The country music star performed a set at Ryman Auditorium honoring Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday and admitted to not knowing the lyrics to Parton’s hit song, “Marry Me.” King proceeded to tell patrons she was “fucking hammered” while onstage.

“I don’t know the lyrics to these things in this fucking town,” King sang at the time. “Don’t tell Dolly ’cause it’s her birthday.” Video footage of the disastrous performance was widely shared on social media.

King reflected on her private struggles.

“I’ve had to heal and deal and go through things. And, someone said to me, I think you might find a silver lining or something good that comes out of your experience with that,” she told Bristowe on the podcast.

King said she has worked hard on bettering herself since then and has discovered “more silver linings” since the incident. She said she is a “different person” now.

“Ultimately, like, I couldn’t go on living my life or even staying in the situation that I had been going through,” King said. “I couldn’t continue to be existing in that high level of pain that I was going through at the time.” (RELATED: Dolly Parton Opens Up About Missing Out On Motherhood)

“I waited to talk about everything until I had better footing,” she said.