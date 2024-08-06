US

Fires Erupt Throughout US, Bringing Widespread Threats To Life, Property and Infrastructure

Park Fire Continues To Burn Thousands Of Acres In Northern California

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
At least 85 wildfires were actively burning Monday across the U.S., torching more than 2,185,000 acres and threatening life, property and infrastructure.

Footage and photographs shared on social media show fires burning across the country, with the National Interagency Fire Center reporting active burns in Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico as of Monday afternoon, with only two of those fires contained at the time.

A majority of the fires are centered in Oregon and Washington. Washington’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Friday, according to USA Today. By Sunday morning, at least one fire, the Swawilla I Fire, was 85% contained but the Pioneer Fire, which has blazed for two months, remained just 12% contained.

More than 9,000 people are under evacuation notices in Oregon, 1,251 of which are under a level three notice to leave the area immediately, USA Today noted. (RELATED: Scientists Reveal New Explanation For Why Latin America Is On Fire)

One of the major threats is the Falls Fire, which has burned more than 145,000 acres in central Oregon. To it’s east is the Telephone Fire, burning more than 50,000 acres at the time of writing. More than 2,300 people are under evacuation orders from just these two fires.

The Monkey Creek fire and other surrounding fires also forced at least 2,800 people under evacuation notices.

CHICO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Flames quickly grow as firefighters set a backfire on the eastern front of the Park Fire, which has grown to 360,141 acres and is 12 percent contained, on July 28, 2024 near Chico, California. Strong winds and dried vegetation fueled the fire that exploded 70,000 acres in the first 24 hours after a man allegedly pushed a burning car into a ravine to intentionally set the blaze. In 2018, more than 18,000 structures were destroyed and 85 people killed in the nearby town of Paradise when the Camp Fire entrapped thousand of people and became the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 05: A destroyed home during the Edgehill Fire on August 5, 2024 in San Bernardino, California. Evacuation orders had been issued to residents in or near Ridge Line Drive. The San Bernardino County Fire Department was able to stop the fire’s progress but not before some homes were destroyed. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 05: A firefighter prepares to spray a home during the Edgehill Fire on August 5, 2024 in San Bernardino, California. Evacuation orders had been issued to residents in or near Ridge Line Drive. The San Bernardino County Fire Department was able to stop the fire’s progress but not before some homes were destroyed. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

AGUANGA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 29: Stairs remain standing at a destroyed trailer home as the Nixon Fire burns with evacuation orders in the area on July 29, 2024 near Aguanga, California. The wildfire in Riverside County has scorched 3,700 acres thus far. 726,000 acres have burned in California so far this year- more than five times the average for this point in the summer. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

AGUANGA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 29: A property burns during the Nixon Fire with evacuation orders in the area on July 29, 2024 near Aguanga, California. The wildfire in Riverside County has scorched 3,700 acres thus far. 726,000 acres have burned in California so far this year- more than five times the average for this point in the summer. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Firefighters continue to battle fires throughout Colorado, California, and Idaho. More than 525,000 acres have burned in California alone in the current wildfires, with 10 active and only one currently contained. (RELATED: ‘Monster’ Fires Devastate Canadian Town Of Jasper)

The National Weather Service issued forecasts Tuesday morning warning of excessively hot weather with a chance of thunderstorms throughout southern California, southeastern Nevada, and parts of western Utah. Check your forecast before leaving home.