Fires Erupt Throughout US, Bringing Widespread Threats To Life, Property and Infrastructure

At least 85 wildfires were actively burning Monday across the U.S., torching more than 2,185,000 acres and threatening life, property and infrastructure.

Footage and photographs shared on social media show fires burning across the country, with the National Interagency Fire Center reporting active burns in Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico as of Monday afternoon, with only two of those fires contained at the time.

A majority of the fires are centered in Oregon and Washington. Washington’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Friday, according to USA Today. By Sunday morning, at least one fire, the Swawilla I Fire, was 85% contained but the Pioneer Fire, which has blazed for two months, remained just 12% contained.

I’m closely monitoring the developing situation in San Bernardino County tonight. My thoughts are with everyone affected by Edgehill Fire and first responders on the front lines. Reminder to be prepared, stay vigilant, and visit https://t.co/eYB9SK0xjr for the latest updates. https://t.co/iJqP60fLh1 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 6, 2024

The #ParkFire in Northern California has exploded again this afternoon with a pyrocumulonimbus plume reaching up to 35,000 feet. It is now the 4th largest fire in California history at 403,874 acres. That’s the size of the entire city of Houston, Texas. pic.twitter.com/GK2BzdDgCp — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 6, 2024

New wildfire burning west of Ken Caryl in the Deer Creek Canyon area. the #QuarryFire is 100 acres and growing. Nearly 600 homes being evacuated. This is the view from our camera at the State Capitol. Tune into denver7 this morning for the latest. pic.twitter.com/Zegy9vapCn — April Schildmeyer (@Aschildmeyer) July 31, 2024

Idaho: The Basin Fire is now estimated at 7,200 acres burning outside Glenns Ferry, Idaho. Idaho about to be really busy. Thanks to the subscriber who shared this view of aviation hammering the fire. #wildfire #idfire #idwx pic.twitter.com/O8RCOOUw42 — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) August 6, 2024

New Starts, Idaho: After a large amount of lightning pushed across Idaho and the Great Basin, over 25 new starts have been identified so far tonight. #idfire #wildfire #idwx

This is the Basin Fire near Glenns Ferry, Idaho. Already over 1,000 acres, SEATS and LATS have been… pic.twitter.com/JlDdiwZ5fn — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) August 6, 2024

More than 9,000 people are under evacuation notices in Oregon, 1,251 of which are under a level three notice to leave the area immediately, USA Today noted. (RELATED: Scientists Reveal New Explanation For Why Latin America Is On Fire)

One of the major threats is the Falls Fire, which has burned more than 145,000 acres in central Oregon. To it’s east is the Telephone Fire, burning more than 50,000 acres at the time of writing. More than 2,300 people are under evacuation orders from just these two fires.

The Monkey Creek fire and other surrounding fires also forced at least 2,800 people under evacuation notices.

Firefighters continue to battle fires throughout Colorado, California, and Idaho. More than 525,000 acres have burned in California alone in the current wildfires, with 10 active and only one currently contained. (RELATED: ‘Monster’ Fires Devastate Canadian Town Of Jasper)

The National Weather Service issued forecasts Tuesday morning warning of excessively hot weather with a chance of thunderstorms throughout southern California, southeastern Nevada, and parts of western Utah. Check your forecast before leaving home.