‘Scandalous’ Gymnastics Medal Dispute Leads Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu To Boycott Olympics Ceremony

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced Tuesday that he will boycott the Paris Olympics closing ceremony in protest over a controversial scoring decision in women’s gymnastics, Fox News reported.

This decision affected Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, who initially celebrated winning the bronze medal in the floor event before a score review promoted American gymnast Jordan Chiles ahead of her, according to Fox News. The score change followed an appeal by U.S. coaches concerning Chiles’ initial score, which after review was increased by 0.1 points, thus moving Chiles into third place and displacing Barbosu from the podium.

Romanian PM boycotting Olympics ceremony over ‘scandalous’ gymnastics medal withdrawal https://t.co/MR9dlWIuwa — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 6, 2024

The scene of Barbosu dropping the Romanian flag in dismay and walking away in tears has resonated deeply, sparking widespread criticism and emotional reactions globally. In a statement on Facebook, Ciolacu expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation. (RELATED: Video Shows Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Allegedly Slapping Child Who Refused To Kiss His Hand)

“I decided not to attend the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, following the scandalous situation in the gymnastics, where our athletes were treated in an absolutely dishonorable manner,” Ciolacu said in a Facebook post, Fox News reported. “To withdraw a medal earned for honest work on the basis of an appeal … is totally unacceptable!”

Gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci also weighed in and condemned the scoring. “I can’t believe we play with athletes mental health and emotions like this… let’s protect them,” the nine-time Olympic medalist wrote on Twitter.

U.S. coach Cecile Landi defended the decision to challenge the score, expressing surprise at the successful outcome of the appeal. “At this point, we had nothing to lose, so I was like, ‘We’re just going to try,’” Landi said, Fox News reported. “I honestly didn’t think it was going to happen, but when I heard her scream, I turned around and was like, ‘What?’”