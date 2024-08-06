‘Don’t Play Games’: Harris Faulkner Tells Liberal Guest Point-Blank That Dems ‘Have Antisemitism Problem’

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner told Brad Howard, founder of lobbying firm Corcoran Street Group, point-blank that the Democratic Party has an “antisemitism problem” during a “Faulkner Focus” segment on Tuesday.

Faulkner addressed claims that Vice President Kamala Harris passed over Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her presidential running mate due to the Democratic Party’s reluctance to support him regarding his Jewish faith. Harris instead picked Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, despite Pennsylvania’s key importance in the general election.

Howard claimed Shapiro is still part of the Democratic ticket and refuted any accusations of Harris being antisemitic since her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is Jewish.

“He’s not on a ticket. Stop it,” Faulkner responded to Howard. “Don’t play games.”

Faulkner suggested Shapiro was not picked as the vice presidential candidate due to the Democratic Party’s “antisemitism problem.”

Harris Faulkner to liberal: “You have an antisemitism problem in your party” pic.twitter.com/xobDGcB7cs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2024

“You have an antisemitism problem in your party,” she told Howard. “[Democratic Minnesota Rep.] Ilhan Omar … So, you know, and [Democratic Michigan Rep.] Rashida Tlaib. Yeah, it’s a problem for you. I know some of you, from sources inside the Democratic Party, hope [Democratic Missouri Rep.] Cori Bush and others can’t go forth, all against [Democratic New York Rep.] Jamal Bowman. Because politically, it costs too much.”

“And they lost primaries and kicked out of the party,” Howard said.

Omar and Tlaib have both been staunchly opposed to Israel following the attacks carried out by Hamas on the country on Oct. 7. The two congresswomen, along with New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Jamal Bowman voted against a resolution supporting Israel and condemning Hamas for the terror attack. (RELATED: ‘Excuse Me’: Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Spars With Former Dem Congressman Over Kamala Harris’ Energy Record)

“Fox & Friends” weekend co-host Pete Hegseth said it is telling that Harris did not choose Shapiro despite the key importance of Pennsylvania in the general election. Shapiro won his gubernatorial candidacy with 60% of the vote against Republican candidate Doug Mastriano in 2022, indicating the governor could politically assist Harris in Pennsylvania.

“What was the bugaboo? What was the problem? Did [Harris and Shapiro] not get along well enough? Probably not,” Hegseth said. “You know, Kamala’s pretty ambitious, and he’s pretty ambitious; maybe that’s a problem. Or maybe it was what you’re alluding to, Harris. The fact that the party has shifted and can’t accept someone of his background given the radicalism bubbling underneath her base, which she depends on.”

Democratic voters hesitated to support Shapiro as a vice presidential contender due to the divide on the Israel-Hamas war within the Democratic Party. Some members of his own party have criticized Shapiro’s rhetoric for being pro-Israel.

“He’s got the cadence of Obama and the personal style of Bill Clinton, making you feel like you’re [the only] person in the room,” Arab Institute founder Jim Zogby said on July 31, according to NBC News. “But I think he stepped on himself with some rhetoric that was just over the top and unnecessarily so.”

A slew of young Democrats threatened to withhold their vote from President Joe Biden, who at the time still intended to seek reelection, over his unwavering support for Israel.

