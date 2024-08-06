Editorial

US Braces For Tropical Storm Debby’s Next Move As Forecasts Suggest She’s The ‘Wettest’

Hurricane Debby Heads Towards Florida's Big Bend Region

Forecasters continued to issue warnings Tuesday morning as Tropical Storm Debby heads back toward the Atlantic, where she may regain strength before moving up the East Coast.

Four people were killed on Monday as Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida, bringing widespread extreme weather across the American south. As she moves across the Florida peninsula, Debby weakened to a Tropical Storm, with forecasters warning that even if she doesn’t move off-shore, she will still bring “potentially historic heavy rainfall” across Georgia and South Carolina through Friday.

Heavy rainfall is also expected throughout North Carolina and the Mid-Atlantic states until Sunday morning, when Debby will hopefully move over the border.

Hazards remain in place throughout the path of Debby’s destruction. In Florida, “deadly hazards remain, including downed power lines and flooded areas.” The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early on Tuesday morning that residents should ensure all “generators are properly ventilated to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.” (RELATED: Wild Videos Show Hurricane Debby’s Landfall With The Worst Likely Still Ahead Of Us)

Debby has the potential to drop another 50 trillion or more gallons of water across the Eastern Seaboard throughout the coming week, according to weather reporter Ryan Maue. His post was accompanied by a graphic from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), proving Debby could be the “wettest landfalling hurricane ever.”

CHIEFLAND, FLORIDA – AUGUST 05: A tree lays across power lines after being knocked over when wind and rain kicked up by Hurricane Debby passed through the area on August 05, 2024 in Chiefland, Florida. Hurricane Debby is bringing rain storms and high winds along Florida’s Big Bend area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – AUGUST 05: A vehicles drives through a flooded street caused by rain from Tropical Storm Debby on August 5, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. According to reports, Hurricane Debby has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm after landfall in Florida. bringing heavy rains and a storm surge to the southeast. (Photo by Miguel J. RodrÌguez Carrillo/Getty Images)

Footage shared on social media by storm chaser Reed Timmer showed the cloud hanging over Tampa as he and his team tracked tornado potential in the area. In Sarasota, cars were stranded under ridiculously high waters. (RELATED: Footage Captures Supercell Striking Omaha, Leaving More Than 213,000 Without Power)

Extreme risks of flooding are still highly prevalent throughout the south. If any of you are wondering how much rain this is, WCNC’s chief meteorologist Brad Panovich shared a graphic showing what the depth would be if the water fell as snow.