Radio host Charlamagne Tha God on Tuesday commended former President Donald Trump for doing a Monday interview with online streamer Adin Ross.

Trump has been doing interviews during his presidential run, while Vice President Kamala Harris has not sat down for a single one since launching her campaign. Charlamagne said on “The Breakfast Club” that he appreciated Trump’s interview with Ross because it shows he does not “take any audience for granted” and said Harris needs to be “doing the same thing.” (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

WATCH:

‘I Loved This’: Charlamagne Praises Trump For Doing Interview With Popular Young Streamer pic.twitter.com/BELDuElxGu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2024

“Let the record show I loved this press hit for Donald Trump. And the reason I loved it is because you have to meet people where they are. Like, you running for president of the United States of America. There is a new potential voter turning 18 every day. So don’t take any audience for granted,” Charlamagne said. “You got some elitist, bougie liberals who will say things like, ‘That audience doesn’t vote.’ How you know? How do we know appearances like that don’t motivate people to vote?”

“Because when I look at Adin Ross with his MAGA hat on, and the audience that he had sitting in there with their MAGA hats on and Trump paraphernalia … they look like they’re voting to me,” he continued. “And once again, Trump went and engaged the audience, so he may energize them to go vote for him. To just dismiss that stream as unserious, to dismiss that audience as unserious, that’s a grave miscalculation.”

Trump told Ross during the interview that Harris is avoiding interviews because she’s unable to answer tough questions.

“Vice President Kamala Harris needs to be out there doing the same thing. She hasn’t done an interview or an official press conference since Biden stepped down,” Charlamagne added. “I don’t care if she sits with Good Morning America or the 85 South Show … she needs to sit down with someone and let folks know what she is about. Let them know what her agenda is, because if you go to her website right now, it tells you a lot of things she’s done as VP and attorney general, her time in the Senate, but there’s nothing about what she will do as president.”

“You got 90 days to tell that story. If you ask me, she should be doing as many interviews as possible, especially in battleground states and on the biggest platforms they can find, because there are still a lot of undecided voters out there,” the radio host said.

Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky on Friday told CNN host Kate Bolduan that Harris should not face backlash for ducking interviews because she’ll be spending hundreds of millions of dollars on ads to push the message she desires.

“She’s going to spend her $300 million defining herself on TV and on social media the way she wants, right?” Roginsky continued. “And she’s going to ultimately sit with you guys, I believe. But the bottom line is, that’s not what he should be coming after her on. He should be coming after her on positions that affect regular people who are voting. If you’re standing there saying, ‘well, you’re not sitting for an interview,’ the average person doesn’t have time to sit around worrying what Kamala Harris is doing, they just want to make sure she’s doing something to help them.”

