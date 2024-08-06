Janet Jackson Reportedly Making Epic Comeback

Janet Jackson is reportedly preparing to explode on the music scene once again with a Las Vegas residency.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation said the legendary pop star is gearing up to sign a deal with Resorts World that will see her performing show after show, according to TMZ. Jackson’s fans don’t have to wait long to see the star perform live, as the first show is planned for December. The insider noted the deal is not only in the works, but is in the final stages and is likely to soon be signed and formally announced, according to TMZ.

Sources that are in-the-know said Jackson is preparing to ring in the New Year with a very special New Year’s Eve performance at the Resorts World Theatre.

The new residency is expected to be a fairly short one, but no indication was given about the duration of each show, or how many shows Jackson will perform in total. Final details are still being discussed at this time, and are expected to be confirmed in the very near future, according to TMZ.

The insider reported that Jackson turned down offers for a residency in London but passed on the deal because Las Vegas was presumed to be a more lucrative experience.

Jackson’s last residency in the region was her 2019 stint at Park MGM, as part of her “Metamorphosis” campaign.

Jackson’s set list has not yet been publicly shared. (RELATED: Celine Dion Is Rumored To Be Making A Big Comeback Amid Crippling Health Battle)

Celine Dion is also preparing for a residency at the same venue, in spite of the fact that she continues to struggle with the crippling effects of Stiff Person Syndrome.

