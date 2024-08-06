American Jury Convicts Man Of Spying For Chinese Communist Party

A federal jury has convicted Shujan Wang, a 75-year-old naturalized American citizen, of acting as an agent for the Chinese government without notifying U.S. authorities, according to a press release from the Justice Department.

The defendant posed as a pro-democracy activist, but collected and reported sensitive information about members of a New York-based advocacy group to China’s intelligence agency, according to the Justice Department.

Wang operated under the direction of four officials with China’s Ministry of State Security since 2006. He gathered intelligence on people and organizations that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) deemed to be subversive. This includes Hong Kong democracy protesters and activists advocating for Taiwan’s independence, the press release explains. (RELATED: Former CIA Officer Pleads Guilty To Spying For China)

A Chinese naturalized U.S. citizen co-founded a “pro-democracy” group in Queens—but he was revealed as a Chinese spy and DOJ smacked him with a 25-year prison sentence. Law and order win again! #NationalSecurity #Espionage #nyc #spy #USA #DOJ https://t.co/xMvLCVMRM6 pic.twitter.com/QdN0t9ijSu — Robert Morton (@Robert4787) August 6, 2024

“This defendant infiltrated a New York-based advocacy group by masquerading as a pro-democracy activist all while covertly collecting and reporting sensitive information about its members to the PRC’s intelligence service,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen.

Wang founded the Hu Yaobang and Zhao Ziyang Memorial Foundation in Queens and used his position to conduct his intelligence operations. He wrote about 163 “diary” entries containing details of private conversations with Chinese dissidents and pro-democracy figures, the Justice Department said.