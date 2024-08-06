Kamala Harris Has No Campaign Platform Weeks After Becoming Presumptive Nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t defined her platform as of Aug. 6, more than two weeks into her presidential campaign.

After earning President Joe Biden’s endorsement July 21, Harris became the favorite for the Democratic presidential nomination, going unchallenged through the DNC’s virtual roll call. Though Harris hit the campaign trail and chose a running mate, the vice president still hasn’t posted a platform to her campaign website. (RELATED: Where Is Kamala Harris? VP Has Spent Nearly One Month Away Since 2024 Campaign Launch)

“Harris for President,” the campaign’s official website, allows visitors to learn how to “take action,” visit its merchandise store and “meet Vice President Kamala Harris.” The “meet Vice President Kamala Harris” tab gives a bio description of the 59-year-old, touts the Biden-Harris administration’s actions and details Harris’ time in the U.S. Senate and as California’s attorney general. Under the Biden administration, Harris headed up their abortion access messaging and oversaw the migrant crisis at the southern border.

“Now she is running for President of the United States to continue protecting our freedoms, delivering justice, and expanding opportunity so that every American can not just get by, but get ahead,” the website reads.

The Trump campaign website provides the Republican National Committee’s platform as its own, which is titled “Agenda 47” on its website. Both in the form of 20 promises and a larger 16-page document, the former president vows to “seal the border and stop the migrant invasion” as well as “end inflation and make America affordable again.” Trump’s platform largely reflects his previous administration’s priorities and values.

“America needs determined Republican Leadership at every level of Government to address the core threats to our very survival: Our disastrously Open Border, our weakened Economy, crippling restrictions on American Energy Production, our depleted Military, attacks on the American System of Justice, and much more,” the Republican Party’s platform, promoted on Trump’s website, reads.

Harris has yet to define herself as a candidate as she has flip-flopped on several issues. Within the first 10 days of her run, Harris’ campaign walked back several of her previous policy positions. While making a run at the White House in 2020, the now-vice president endorsed a ban on fracking, mandatory federal gun buybacks and the abolition of private health insurance. But since launching her 2024 bid, Harris’ campaign claims that rather than backing mandatory federal buybacks the vice president supports a ban on assault weapons, according to The New York Times. The vice president’s campaign also flipped on her fracking stance and says she no longer wants a single-payer health care system, the outlet reported. (RELATED: It Did Not Take Long For Harris’ Campaign To Start Backtracking On Her Left-Wing Positions)

I’m Kamala Harris, and I’m running for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/6qAM32btjj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 25, 2024

In 2020, Harris praised the idea of defunding the police just ahead of Biden choosing her to be his running mate. As CNN host Pamela Brown pressed Kamala Harris’ national campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu on whether the vice president still held that belief, the campaign staffer said he didn’t think she did.

“What I’m saying to you is that statement that you just played was played out of context,” Landrieu said. “Her position has always been that you can both be tough and smart on crime and it requires funding police, but it also requires funding, rehabilitation in things that make the criminal justice system safer. You can do both.”

Donald Trump hand-picked three members of the Supreme Court who would overturn the protections of Roe v. Wade. As he intended, they did—and now he wants to pass a nationwide abortion ban. I will not let that happen. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 4, 2024

As a part of its strategy, the Trump campaign is aiming to get Harris off script in order to press her on her changing stances, sources told the Daily Caller. Harris has avoided the press since hitting the campaign trail. The vice president has yet to hold a press conference or participate in a sit-down interview in the 15 days of her campaign.

“Vice President Harris has proudly represented the United States on the global stage in meetings with over 150 world leaders and bolstered vital alliances against tyranny abroad — and she is just as committed to stopping would-be authoritarians and dictators at home,” Harris’ website reads. “She is leading the charge to protect fundamental freedoms, including the right to an abortion and the right to vote.”